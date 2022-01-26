“The current Sinner cannot beat Tsitsipas 100%. Berrettini with Nadal… ”- OA Sport

The quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022 have been permanently archived and the qualifiers for the semifinals are as follows: Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. Four names that will go hunting for the title in the Major of the land of kangaroos.

Today was expected for what awaited Jannik Sinner. The South Tyrolean was opposed to Tsitsipas and the result, however, was not positive. A clear 6-3 6-4 6-2 which leads to questioning what the blue did in the match at the Rod Laver Arena, in the presence of a very convincing version of the Greek player.

To talk about these topics and other issues related to the Australian Open we turned to Paolo Bertolucci, former tennis player and technical voice of Sky Sport.

Paolo, let’s start from the Sinner-Tsitsipas match: what idea did you have?

“The Greek played a very important match, I have rarely seen him play like that. He was superior in everything and for Sinner there was little to do. Honor and deserves to him for what he showed on the pitch because compared to the match against Fritz he has risen so much“.

But what are Jannik’s demerits?

“When games are lost in this way, it is always said: I can do better by serving or in response. The other played much better. Of course, the evidence is that for the current Sinner there is no way to beat a player like Tsitsipas, if the latter express 100% of his tennis. Can only hope for an understated version“.

We come to Matteo Berrettini. The Roman made history, becoming the first Italian to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open. Will Nadal be on his way: favorite or underdog?

“Difficult to say. The two already met two and a half years ago in New York and both have changed: Matteo is more aware of his means and Rafa is not the same for age issues. However, to win Berrettini needs a super service performance and must be able to minimize the damage along the left diagonal (backhand, ed). It will be tough“.

As tough as it was for Daniil Medvedev, who survived the match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Is he always the favorite for ultimate success?

“For how he won today, yes because, usually, those who manage to emerge victorious from challenges of this kind in the fifth set have an extra confidence. But if Tsitsipas plays like today… beware. Each game, however, has its own story, so we’ll see“.

Photo: Lapresse