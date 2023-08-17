The current strike in Hollywood is now affecting hairstylists and makeup artists

Many areas of the Seventh Art are in dire straits, many of them fear losing their homes and their economic stability

For several months, the world of entertainment in Hollywood has come to a standstill due to two of the most significant strikes since the 1960s, on the one hand, we find writers demanding wage increases, as well as the use of artificial intelligence to create are saved. stories, while, on the other hand, there are also actors who ask practically the same thing, and add other demands such as not digitizing their faces.

Although both of these factions do not intend to influence the work of their other collaborators, the sad reality is that the entire production team currently making a project is on a rope, but, mainly, they consist of stylists and makeup artists. are union

There are many examples of respected people in this profession who fear the option of losing their health insurance, their financial stability, and their home. Kim Kimble who has worked as a stylist in all fields from film and television to fashion for over 30 years, with notable clients such as Beyoncé, Shakira, Zendaya among others. Due to the pandemic, she had to shut down one of her salons, which used to earn her extra money, but now, she doesn’t have that either.

is another case Linda DowdsA make-up artist in her late 60s who has had a long career on the small and big screen since 1987, confirmed that long before the writers went on strike, the big studios were unwilling to land projects, because What, job opportunities did not come, as a result they remained unemployed for a long time.

Regardless, an agreement was reached between the Screen Writers Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), and the major studios. streaming, Work will not return quickly, as all pending processes from construction must first be completed, most of which are from planning.

«I am not exaggerating when I say that we earn a tenth for the exact same work that we did in 2005, (…) If you worked with a very famous client, you can easily One can earn between 3,500 to 5,000 dollars for a red carpet. Now if you get 500 then you are lucky. Mateen Moulawizada (makeup artist)

The vast majority of those affected have no plan B, but a small proportion of them have even managed to gain clients outside the world of entertainment, as is the case with manicurists. Julie KandalecDespite working with celebrities such as Emily Blunt and Selena Gomez, she makes a profit by teaching business skills to people dedicated to beauty through the internet, she has also managed to collaborate with various brands, but, all these With businesses, he is still afraid of paying the rent.

Not only these two unions are affected, but slowly more professionals from different fields are added to this list Whitney Anne Adams, a costume designer who works primarily on film, “work has completely ground to a halt for me, and nothing is visible,” she explained; Furthermore, Adams confessed that he hasn’t worked since November 2022, which is because the recession started last year.

