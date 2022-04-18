The curse continues: Barcelona SC, without offensive weight, lost undefeated in the 2022 Pro League and still hasn’t won against Liga de Quito at the Rodrigo Paz stadium | National Championship | Sports

By: Marcelo Gallo Ona

Liga de Quito shortened the advantage with the leadership of the Liga Pro. The Azucena team won 2-0 against Barcelona SC and was three points behind the bullfighters (19), who with the defeat closed a streak of seven games without lost games, among those who won six and tied one.

The bullfighters fell again in Casa Blanca and with this new setback they added 13 games without winning the League since 2017, and also reached 25 years without winning in regulation time at the white stadium, since the inauguration in 1997. The canaries won on penalties the definition of title 2020.

League imposed its rhythm from the start. The white team went up and covered the width of the playing field in search of surprising a bullfighter defense that was hesitant.

The local worried about the Canarian field and it did not take long to open the scoring. The play began on his own ground, Joao Ortiz projected a pass to Tomás Molina, who dominated the edge of the area and put in a cross for the appearance of Alexander Alvarado, ahead of Pedro Pablo Velasco’s mark to define with a header. Minute 16 and 1-0 for the university students.

Liga insisted, it was effective in the recovery and in the transition to the attack, superior to the midfield of the bullfighters, who were unable to stop the local attacks.

In Barcelona’s trouble, Molina had another clear action at minute 24, although without connecting effectively, with some doubt for the final shot and allowing goalkeeper Javier Burrai to react.

Barcelona was encouraged by the actions of Gustavo Cortez, El Loco took charge of the generation of the bullfighting game, which with the assistance of Bruno Piñatares from behind in the midfield and the support of Valencia and Perlaza was able to unsettle the lily behind.

In that awakening came a surprising shot by José Quintero, who shot from a corner from outside the area (40 minutes), but the ball was barely lost over Burrai’s goal.

The action lifted the azucena fans, who pushed their team in the final minutes of the first half, to extinguish the reaction of Jorge Célico’s team.

The bullfighter DT ordered his team for the complement. The income of Tito Valencia and Erick Castillo to strengthen the bands, in addition to Michael Carcelén to correct the mark, allowed him to balance the midfield, handle the ball and be able to insinuate himself on Gonzalo Falcón’s goal.

In the midst of that bullfighter control came the response of the whites, with two consecutive actions that were close to increasing the account.

The defender Zaid Romero was projected to the attack and played with Molina, who ran out of space to define at minute 54; followed, Molina stepped on the area, but could not connect the ball and Burrai stopped the ball between his legs.

The solvency that Barcelona gained in the changes was an ephemeral reaction to the reaction of the League and the expulsion of Carcelén at minute 69, due to a foul on Alvarado, with whom he had a run-in five minutes before and they earned the warning together.

Although diminished on the field, Barcelona had control of the game, but fell prey to the individualities of the League and a new defensive mismatch, with which it came 2-0. Similar action to the opening goal, before carelessness of the defense.

The white victory was sealed at minute 85, to leave Barcelona without reaction. Alvarado’s corner kick and the appearance of defender Franklin Guerra to surprise, finish off with a header for the final 2-0, which leaves the League in contention for the stage. (D)