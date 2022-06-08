The curse that Bad Bunny could cast on the couples he mentions in his songs

bad bunny He is not only famous for revolutionizing reggaeton by incorporating other musical styles, but also for being an artist who incorporates various elements of pop culture into his lyrics. In this regard, the musician came to mention the couples best known in the world in their songswithout imagining that you are ending.

Currently, it is believed that the ‘Bad Rabbit’ put a kind of “curse” on the couples most loved by mentioning them in their songs. Likewise, it has been remembered that the singer has had to modify his lyrics to leave out those relationships that he considered perfect.

Did Bad Bunny put a curse on Shakira and Piqué?

To understand this theory, we have to go back to 2017. In that year, bad bunny and J Balvin collaborated on the song “Sensualidad” where they made reference to the relationships between Shakira and Piqué, as well as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. The last courtship did not reach the first year, but that did not attract the attention of Internet users until the singer and the soccer player finished.

In the song, the artists mention these couples to put them as an example of ‘relationship goals’: “I feel in Victoria because she is an angel / Like Selena and The Weeknd, like Shakira and Piqué.” For this reason, many users think that the Puerto Rican and the Colombian are guilty of the separation between the singer and the athlete.

It is not the only case that has been seen in the songs of bad bunny, because in his mega-success “A Tu Merced” he also referred to Anuel AA and Karol G, who, in 2020, were the couple of the moment within the urban genre industry: “And if you want, I’ll look for you in the Lamborghi ( -ghi). If I make it so cool for you, like Anuel to Karol G ”.

The interpreters of “Secreto” have collaborated with the Puerto Rican and he is a very good friend of both, for this reason, it is thought that the singer modified the lyrics in one of the concerts so as not to mention them anymore. It should be noted that the most remembered couple in reggaeton ended because they wanted different things in life.

While Shakira and Piqué the reason behind their separation is unknown, however, netizens believe that the songs of bad bunny could have become a kind of curse for both couples like that of the Colombian and the soccer player, as well as for Karol G and Anuel AA, because both ended, but what do you think?