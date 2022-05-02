The curse that Chivas will try to break in this Clausura 2022

Since 1996 when the short tournaments started, statistics have emerged and one goes against the Flock in this tournament.

The regular phase of Clausura 2022 has come to an end and the positions of the 12 best clubs in the Mx League have already been defined, where Pachuca, Tigres, Atlas and America qualified directly to the Liguilla, while Puebla, Chivas, Rayados and Cruz Azul will receive the Repechage duels at home.

However, multiple statistics are beginning to emerge around these clubs, where Guadalajara will have to deal with a strange curse that has been maintained in Mexican soccer since the establishment of short tournaments and that will try to break this semester.

During the last 25 years, no team that qualifies in the sixth overall position in Mexican soccer has been able to conclude its participation by lifting the champion trophy, so in this Clausura 2022 those led by Ricardo Cadena will try to achieve it overlapping from the Repechage instance.

In the three titles that the Rebaño has obtained in short tournaments, Guadalajara has been in a different position, since in the Summer 1997 he was in second placefor the Apertura 2006 in eighth and in the Clausura 2017 he finished in the third general position.

Which position has produced the most champions?

The clubs that have finished in second place overall are the ones that have regularly finished with the title more frequently, since those teams have been champions on 17 occasions, in which Atlas is the closest antecedent in the past Opening 2021.

