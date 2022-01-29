The Curva Fiesole in Commisso: “Disappointed and betrayed. Why are you still doing business with Juve? “

The Curva Fiesole doesn’t fit. Faced with the new, yet another, market deal made by Fiorentina with the enemy of all time, Juventus, organized support calls into question the leaders of the lily club with a statement released today afternoon. In the first place, of course, Rocco Commisso, to which the fans are addressed directly, but also Joe Barone, indicated by Fiesole as the one who convinced the Viola president to accept the Bianconeri’s proposal. These are some steps: “To you President, what did they tell you to persuade you to do such a thing? She who at Meyer had decided not to sell the other player in front of a child who asked him. We proudly thought that we had left behind us the dark period of capital gains and business with the unnameable, only to fall back in an instant. A city that had fully embraced its battles, and which would continue to embrace them in the future, felt abandoned and betrayed. We are not willing to see our passion trampled: above all by the umpteenth operation made by his market men who sincerely do not seem to us to represent his way of living this adventure with us at all. We look forward to you, President. Fiorentina and its people need you here. Not us, but an entire city is waiting for you to understand“.