the curve of admissions falls, masks compulsory at work until June

The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Thursday 5 May. In the latest Covid bulletin47,039 positives and 152 victims. The details of the infections in the Regions:

Lombardy: +6.471

Veneto: +4.468

Campania: +5.341

Emilia Romagna: +4.306

Lazio: +4.759

Piedmont: +2.496

Tuscany: +2.521

Sicily: +3.131

Puglia: +3.101

Liguria: +1.073

Brands: +1.347

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +898

Abruzzo: +1.553

Calabria: +1.594

Umbria: +893

PA Bolzano: +348

Sardinia: +1.474

PA Trento: +322

Basilicata: +545

Molise: +340

Aosta Valley: +70

Fiaso: admissions curve returns to decline, -5.7% in seven days. The validity of the Covid protocols at work has been confirmed, with a check that will be carried out in mid-June. It remains the obligation of masks in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors. In the world you reach 515,595,834 infections. In Shanghai 13 dead in the last 24 hours.