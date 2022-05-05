the curve of admissions falls, masks compulsory at work until June
The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Thursday 5 May. In the latest Covid bulletin 47,039 positives and 152 victims. Fiaso: admissions curve returns to decline, -5.7% in seven days. The validity of the Covid protocols at work has been confirmed, with a check that will be carried out in mid-June. It remains the obligation of masks in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors. In the world you reach 515,595,834 infections. In Shanghai 13 dead in the last 24 hours.
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Bassetti: “Protections now useless, it will take years to overcome the limitations that Covid has imposed on us”
“It is yet another demonstration that the measures concerning the health sector, today, in Italy, are not taken by experts and doctors, but by politics. At this rate, to overcome the limitations that covid has imposed on us, it will take ten years. Other than returning to normality “. This was stated by virologist Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, in an interview with ‘Libero’ explaining that “our system has gone haywire, it’s like a crazy pinball machine. So we don’t get out of it” .
Covid Japan, in the latest bulletin 26 thousand new cases and 20 deaths
The Japanese Ministry of Health in its most recent bulletin confirmed 26,469 new cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths caused by the virus, numbers still in sharp decline and now more than half the average of the previous week. The number of seriously ill hospitalized patients is 174. In Tokyo, the metropolitan government of the capital reported 2,999 new infections. Nationally, the prefectures of Hokkaido (2,090 cases), Kanagawa (1,780), Fukuoka (1,557), Osaka (1,545), Saitama (1,267), Okinawa (1,201), Hyogo (1,182) follow in the number of new infections. and Aichi (1.127).
US Secretary of State Blinken positive for Covid-19
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few hours. This was reported by the US State Department.
Covid vaccine, Italy update: 136,944,426 doses administered
136,944,426 vaccine doses administered in Italy, out of 141,897,204 delivered, equal to 96.5%, according to the updated report at 6.15 am this morning. Of the doses delivered, 95,340,726 are from Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,443,395 from Moderna, 11,514,521 from Vaxzevria, 6,726,093 from pediatric Pfizer, 1,849,465 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax. The complete vaccine cycle, with additional dose / booster, in the over 12 audience, concerns 82.56% of the population, equal to 39,372,576 doses administered; with at least one dose, in this range, 91.45% of the audience, ie 49,379,673 doses administered. The second booster dose was administered to 137,787 immunocompromised individuals (17.41% of the affected population). For the 5-11 year olds, 37.89% of the population concerned received at least one dose (1,385,117 administrations), while the complete vaccination cycle concerned 34.37% (1,256,422 administrations).
Covid China, 13 deaths in Shanghai in the last 24 hours
There are 13 deaths caused by Covid in Shanghai in the last 24 hours, down from 16 the previous day. This was announced by the local government, according to which the new positives are 261, in line with the 260 cases of the day before.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, May 5th
The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Thursday 5 May. In the latest Covid bulletin47,039 positives and 152 victims. The details of the infections in the Regions:
Lombardy: +6.471
Veneto: +4.468
Campania: +5.341
Emilia Romagna: +4.306
Lazio: +4.759
Piedmont: +2.496
Tuscany: +2.521
Sicily: +3.131
Puglia: +3.101
Liguria: +1.073
Brands: +1.347
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +898
Abruzzo: +1.553
Calabria: +1.594
Umbria: +893
PA Bolzano: +348
Sardinia: +1.474
PA Trento: +322
Basilicata: +545
Molise: +340
Aosta Valley: +70
Fiaso: admissions curve returns to decline, -5.7% in seven days. The validity of the Covid protocols at work has been confirmed, with a check that will be carried out in mid-June. It remains the obligation of masks in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors. In the world you reach 515,595,834 infections. In Shanghai 13 dead in the last 24 hours.