The cut-off mark for Medicine rises in 2022-2023

are already known cut-off marks of the degree in Medicine of this course 2022-2023 in the majority of Spanish universities. If Medicine was already one of the careers with the highest grade, the increase in demand for this degree has consolidated this trend and has made it continue to grow. According to data published to date, the cut-off mark for Medicine has increased in 80% of the Spanish Faculties.





Specifically, this cut-off mark has increased in all the faculties for which there is data, except: the Complutense University of Madrid (down from 13.5 to 13.476); the University of Valencia (down from 13,475 to 13,435); the Autonomous University of Madrid (down from 13,463 to 13,392); the Jaume I University of Castellón (down from 13,376 to 13,392); the University of Alcala of Madrid (down from 13,357 to 13,317); and the King Juan Carlos University of Madrid (down from 13,350 to 13,303).





On the other hand, the University of Murcia has unseated the Complutense University of Madrid from the podium of highest grades. Thus, the Murcian university stands as the faculty with the highest cut-off mark for Medicine, with 13,525 (it was 13,492 last year). In this way, the UCM is in third place with 13,476, just below the University of Seville, which has placed the cutoff at 13,500 (it was 13,345 in the 2021-2022 academic year).





Below is a review of the Medicine court grades last year and this year, in the different Spanish universities:





University of Murcia: 13,525 (13,492 last year)

University of Seville: 13,500 (13,345 last year)

Complutense University of Madrid: 13,476 (13.5 last year, when it was the university with the highest cut-off mark for this degree)

University of Granada: 13,465 (13,319 last year)

University of Valencia: 13,435 (13,475 last year)

University of Malaga: 13,435 (13,275 last year)

Miguel Hernández University of Elche: 13.43 (13.419 last year)

University of Córdoba: 13,396 (13,250 last year)

Autonomous University of Madrid: 13,392 (13,463 last year)

University of Cádiz: 13,390 (12,232 last year)

University of Castilla-La Mancha (Ciudad Real Campus): 13,385 (13,260 last year)

University of Castilla-La Mancha (Albacete Campus): 13,373 (13,245 last year)

Jaume I University of Castellón: 13,356 (13,376 last year)

University of Oviedo: 13,354 (13,230 last year)

University of Almeria: 13,352. Offer the degree in Medicine for the first time this year

University of Jaen: 13,339. Offer the degree in Medicine for the first time this year

University of Valladolid: 13,293 (13,121 last year)

University of Zaragoza: 13,277 (between 13,096 and 13,015 last year)

Public University of Navarra: 13,267 (13,086 last year)

University of Salamanca: 13,255 (13,175 last year)

University of the Balearic Islands: 13,192 (12,842 last year)

University of Alcalá de Madrid: 13,317 (13,357 last year)

Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid: 13,303 (13,350 last year)

University of Barcelona: 13,240 (Campus Clínic) and 13,086 (Campus Bellvitge). Between 13,022 and 12,878 last year

Pompeu Fabra University: 13,080 (12,758 last year)

University of Santiago de Compostela: 13,050 (12,925 last year)

Autonomous University of Barcelona: 12,895 (12,751 last year)

Rovira i Virgili University: 12,862 (12, https://news.google.com/708 last year)

University of Lleida: 12,848 (12,711 last year)

University of La Laguna (pending)

University of Extremadura (pending)

University of the Basque Country (pending)

