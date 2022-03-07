The cute indie Operation Zeta is now available on Nintendo Switch

It has recently been released on Nintendo Switch Operation Zetaa nice indie game oriented to space action in which we will have to survive on a randomly generated map with different characters, managing our resources and solving different puzzles.

we leave you with your plot, features and trailer under these lines:

Operation Zeta is a space action game. The great battle codenamed ‘Operation Zeta’ has been lost. Your ship is wrecked and you have to act quickly to collect all the pieces and repair your ship before the warzone is completely destroyed by the enemy’s death laser. Play and unlock 13 playable characters, from space monkeys to mischievous slugs, each with their own set of abilities and challenges. Plus, unlock new abilities and upgrades with the credits you earn during each match. Every time you play, the universe is randomly generated with random missions from quirky local aliens who have stolen your ship parts. All this in a physics-based battlefield, but be careful because you only have ten minutes until the death laser is fired. Characteristics: Survive on a randomly generated map.

Play and unlock 13 different characters. From space monkeys to sentient slugs. Each with their own ship to build and ways to play.

Upgrade your characters between games to make them more powerful.

Solve puzzles and fight enemies in an exciting gravitational environment.

If you want to get hold of Operation Zetayou already have it available in the Nintendo Switch eShop for 9.99 euros in the European store.