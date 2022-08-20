The cuts that will be trending this fall

MADRID, 20 Aug. (CHANCE) –

Short haircuts arrive to make their grand entrance. Gone are those times when it was thought that wearing short hair was synonymous with masculinity, the truth is that women who wear this cut defy ideas or prejudices by demonstrating freedom, security and, of course, absolute femininity.

THE SHORT BOB

It is the shorter version of Bobbut that does not detract from its ability to adapt. “If we’re going for a more masculine look, style it like a guy usually does. Parted down the middle or a little to the side and back, slightly tousled or with a little pinning to keep it fresh. This look is perfect for any occasion and, in addition, it is very easy to do”, comment Rachel Saiz of Salon Blue by Raquel Saiz from Santander.

PIXIE COME BACK

The classic pixie came back. An outstanding cut of the season that is used to harmonize the features, according to your face type. Wearing it very short will be a success for next season, if you are looking for a look sophisticated and retro. “The swept, blunt or spiky pixie is much more daring and casual, so it rejuvenates and refreshes. It is achieved by parading the bangs and combing them in a casual way to emphasize their non-conformist character”, Explain charo garcia of Ilitia Beauty & Science from Bilbao.

BOWL CUT

The bowl cut or bowl cut returns with force, although renewing itself to provide modernity. It is characterized by a rounded contour at the top and shorter at the bottom, as if it were an inverted bowl. Like the rest of the cuts of the moment, it presents different versions, which makes it perfect for any face or texture. “With a long fringe that marks the length of the rest of the upper sides and very short in the lower part of the sides and at the nape. It can be made with a perfect smooth that hides fine hair, or with a greater density. Also we can mark the bottom part more, creating an undercut”, ensures Rachel Saiz of Salon Blue by Raquel Saiz from Santander.

BUZZ CUT

It is not only a trend, but a statement of freedom, power and style that redesigns the female personality. In the style of Sinéad O’Connor, the buzzcut returns to make a place for itself among the risky cuts, with a lot of popularity in younger women who are not afraid to step out of their comfort zone. “The buzz cut is a transgressive cut, the buzz cut, which is coming back with a bang. It can also be worn longer with a tousled finish. Extreme colors are flattering and can serve to soften it and make it more feminine. Platinums, pinks, ice blues , among others, are ideal. They can also be accompanied by eye-catching accessories such as earrings or red lipstick,” recommends charo garcia of Ilitia Beauty & Science from Bilbao.

MINIBOB: WHEN LESS IS A LOT

“Nothing more flattering and refreshing than the cut of the moment in its most minimalist version. Mini and straight bobs just below the chin are ideal for straight hair, but they can also be worn with wavy hair. In many versions: textured , retro, with a lifting effect or tousled and air-dried, they are easy-care cuts”. explains us Raphael Good by Rafael Bueno Hairdressers from Malaga.

FLOWERING BANGS

They have already begun to walk around this summer, but in the fall they will make their grand entrance. Long, shorter, blunt, straight, open or curtain… it works for all types of hair, whether straight, curly or broken. The version does not matter and they will be ideal for a change of look without sacrificing cut. Different types of bangs that will adapt to your face, becoming the main ally to emphasize your look “Don’t hesitate to use and abuse the bangs, either put on and take off, or permanently: it will give personality to your look”, tells us Rachel Saiz of Salon Blue by Raquel Saiz from Santander.