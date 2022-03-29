The ‘D’ day: Cristiano Ronaldo, Salah, Lewandowski and James Rodríguez could be left out of Qatar 2022

Lace qualifiers to Qatar World Cup are about to come to an end. Tuesday will be one of the most important days in defining the last places in the UEFA, Africa and Conmebol, where several stars risk their lives.

In Europe, the Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will be measured against the surprise North Macedonia, while Robert Lewandowski and Poland they will do the same against Sweden, leaving the duel pending Wales and Ukraine to be defined in June.

For Conmebol, the ticket to the playoff will be defined, in which life is played Peru and Colombia with James Rodríguez and Chile with Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez. Colombia faces Venezuela and Peru to Paraguay. While La Roja will do the same against the already classified Uruguay.

In Africa, the five direct tickets to the World Cup are defined. Egypt and Senegal will meet in the first leg, where Salah or Man will be out of the World Cup. The rest of the games are Algeria vs Cameroon, Nigeria vs Ghana, Morocco vs Congo and Tunisia vs Mal.

Concacaf will have to wait until Wednesday to find out the last two direct tickets and the playoffs. USMNT, Mexico and Costa Rica they seek to accompany Canada who is already classified.