The “Da Michele” pizzeria also opens in Lecce and Bari: “We will continue to preserve our tradition”

From the Neapolitan district of Fork at the Los Angeles of Hollywood stars. And fromAncient pizzeria “Da Michele” to the company “Michele in the world”, a geographical expansion of the brand (a few days ago one of the first directors of the company, Francesco Condurro died, while at the end of 2021 Antonio, the last son of the founder, passed away), who kept however, the symbol of a tradition that has gone through a 152-year history intact: the large pizza, larger than the plate that contains it with a diameter of 33 centimeters. “My great-grandfather invented it – says the general manager and great-grandson Alessandro Condurro – pizza the size of a wagon wheel. The dough is always the same, but it is very extended and comes out of the plate. It was born in Forcella a long time ago, a poor and populous neighborhood to give the illusion of eating more. We still do it every day today ». In the meantime, pizzerias have multiplied and spread in all hemispheres. There are 24 in the world, ten in Italy. Which will soon become twelve. «Yes, it’s true – Alessandro continues – with respect to the program, however, he opens the club earlier Leccein mid-March, because the Superintendency has released the building and work is in full swing while Bari postponed for a couple of months and will open between May and June ». In Lecce, Antica pizzeria Da Michele has found a home in a historic building adjacent to Sant’Oronzo squarein the Apulian capital will be housed in a building on Corso Vittorio Emanuele corner piazza Chiurlia.





The corner between Piazza Chiurlia and Corso Vittorio Emanuele where the pizzeria will open in Bari

Antica Pizzeria “Da Michele”, the tradition remains «Rather than franchising – says the manager – I prefer to talk about direct management with partners. This is the system with which we open the new premises. Here we will continue to preserve our tradition of margherita and marinara pizzas at 5 euros, but we have introduced an international menu presented with a couple of appetizers, 5 different types of pizzas, desserts, wine and craft beers. The raw material is strictly ours, of high quality and Italian, from tomatoes to mozzarella, from flour to oil ». To adapt to the times, the over one hundred year old world of the ancient pizzeria has met technology and the “Michele in the world” app has been created, available on Google Play and on the App store.

«This app – continues Alessandro Condurro – adds an important element to make ours known pizza all over the world and allows us to arrive directly on the smartphones of all those who may be interested in us. For now we are launching the service in our mother tongue, Italian, but we are preparing the versions in English and Japanese and, thereafter, we will try to continue in all the languages ​​of the countries where our pizzeria is currently present “. The international blazon of the pizzeria Da Michele is confirmed by the stars who have tasted the pizza. Julia Roberts he ate it in the street front bars in Naples while shooting a scene from the movie “Eat, pray and love” and even Jude Law when he played “The Pope” wanted to taste it.

