The Da Vinci Code, the film with Tom Hanks criticized by the Church

Da Vinci’s code, which will air tonight at 9.30pm on Tv8, is the film that director Ron Howard based on the novel of the same name by Dan Brown. Real editorial case, Da Vinci’s code is a thriller set in a Paris full of mysteries and intrigues aimed at bringing to the surface the true story of Jesus and the Holy Grail, in a reinterpretation of some religious dogmas. The novel, which had dizzying sales, introduced the character of professor Robert Langdon to the publishing market, who on the big screen was played by Tom Hanks, who then reprized the role in the sequels. Angels and Demons And Hell.

The Da Vinci code, the plot

Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) is a professor, an art and symbology expert: having come to Paris for a series of lectures, the man is unwillingly involved in the investigation into the death of Saunière, curator of the famous Parisian museum of the Louvre. Shortly before his death, in fact, the man wrote a message encrypted with his own blood, in which he also mentioned the professor’s name, making him one of the major suspects in the eyes of the authorities.

Captain Fache (Jean Reno) is convinced of the man’s guilt, but Langdon manages to escape thanks to Agent Neveu (Audrey Tatou), who is none other than the curator’s granddaughter killed by an albino soldier (Paul Bettany). Soon Robert and Sophie Neveu, following a series of traces and symbols, understand that behind Saunière’s death there are members of theOpus Dei and that everything revolves around the legend of the Holy Grail, the sacred cup from which Jesus drank during the Last Supper. But what if the Holy Grail was something else? For the two protagonists a real race against time begins: not only to reveal the secret, but also to save Robert Langdon from an unjust accusation.

The Church against The Da Vinci Code

One of the peculiarities of Dan Brown’s story brought to the big screen by Ron Howard is the introduction of a theory according to which the Holy Grail is not at all a cup as has been handed down by tradition, but a symbol representing the lineage of Jesus Christ. According to the theory carried forward by both the novel and the film, in fact, Jesus is not recognized as a son of God, but as a great man who, although important for the story, was still a mortal, capable of reproducing himself. Neither Da Vinci’s code there is much talk of this human aspect of divinity and, above all, of the love between Jesus and Mary Magdalene, who would give birth to a daughter, the royal blood of the son of God. A theory and a theme, those covered by the film, which prompted the Church to react.

Loading... Advertisements

As reported by The print, in fact, when Da Vinci’s code the Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith arrived at the cinema, Monsignor Angelo Amato, called for a boycott of the film because it contained a number of “slanders, historical and theological errors against Jesus, the Gospels, the Church” . Then Amato went on to say that these “slanders, offenses and errors if they had been addressed to the Koran or the Shoah would have rightly provoked a world uprising” , but what “if addressed to the Church and to Christians they remain unpunished”.