The Da Vinci Code, the trailer for the prequel series about Robert Langdon

The character cast by Dan Brown’s books returns in a prequel story involving Freemasonry and strange crimes. The series is a production of the American platform Peacock, coming soon to Sky

It was 2003 when Da Vinci’s code by Dan Brown conquered the world with its mix of art history and esoteric theories linked to mysterious symbols. Soon the novel became a film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Ron Howard, which was followed by two other chapters also taken from the works of Brown (Angels and Demons And Hell), imposing the protagonist, the symbology expert Robert Langdon, as a beloved and memorable character. Now that same character will be in the center of The Lost Symbol, a new TV series produced by the American streaming platform Peacock and which will make its debut next time September 16. In the past few hours, the first trailer has also been released.

As you can see in the preview clip it is one prequel series, also given the difficulty of engaging Hanks in such an ongoing project. The choice was therefore to tell the adventures of young Professor Langdon, this time starring Ashley Zukerman, already seen in series as Succession. After his mentor is kidnapped, the young Harvard symbologist will find himself implicated in a violent and complex case, in which strange codes related to the Masonry, fully tattooed killers and even mysteries related to his own family. In the cast, along with Zukerman, there will be Valorie Curry, Eddie Izzard and Sumalee Montano.

Loading... Advertisements

The Lost Symbol draws inspiration from Brown’s third novel within this literary saga (published by us as The lost symbol), which had to be in turn adapted into a movie in 2013; later, however, the Sony film company decided to abandon the project and instead devote itself to Hell in 2016. Almost ten years later, then, those first scripts were reviewed in a serial form, in which Ron Howard and Brown himself also appear among the executive producers. The series will be one of the flagships of the autumn programming of Peacock in the United States while it is not yet known when it will be broadcast in Italy, given that the platform itself will be included in the Sky only offer starting in 2022.