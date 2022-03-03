The DACO announces a new increase in the price of gasoline

Without showing signs of containing the rise, the price of gasoline increased this Wednesday, at the close of the international market, five percentage points, which translates into a new price per liter of regular fuel on the island that ranges between $1.01 and $1.08recommended by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO).

So he confirmed to The new day the director of the Economic Studies Division of said agency, Héctor Román Maldonado, who also explained that the new cost should be reflected as of tonight only in those gas stations that receive fuel dispatch throughout tomorrow, Thursday.

While, premium gasoline would be between $1.10 to 1.17 and diesel between $.99 to 1.10.

“As a result of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, today, the reference markets experienced a fluctuation similar to that reflected the previous day (Tuesday, March 1)”said the official, in written statements to this medium.

“Locally, wholesalers reported a new rise. At the moment, this increase should be reflected only in those gas stations that receive fuel dispatch throughout Thursday (March 3). For those cases, the average prices should be kept in the range that emerges from the table of recommended prices”, he added.

The also economist and lawyer assured that DACO inspectors will be active on the street ensuring compliance with the gross profit freezing order.

“As in the past few days, DACO inspectors will be active, making sure that businesses that have not purchased a “new” product are in compliance with the freezing of profit margins, and are not transferring unjustified increases in sales. bomb,” he said.

Although for the first time in more than a decade similar prices were not experienced in the sale of gasoline on the island, Román Maldonado confirmed that the maximum price that Puerto Rico had in 2008 has not yet been reached, as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, due to the annexation of Crimea to the territory of the Russian Federation.