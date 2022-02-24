The DACO freezes the gasoline profit margin

As a result of the problems that have broken out between Russia and Ukraine, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) has just issued an order to freeze the gasoline profit margin, to prevent fuel prices from skyrocketing.

The order went into effect today, Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. Establishes a gross profit margin of 20 cents per gallon at the retail level, equivalent to 5,283 cents per liter for self-service and 25 cents per gallon for gasoline sold at the retail level, equivalent to 6,604 cents per liter at full service pumps.

Any gasoline retailer who has a higher profit margin at the time of this order must adjust it to what is dictated by the order.

In the morning some legislators had called on the DACO secretary, Edan Rivera, to freeze the price, given the impact that disproportionate increases in prices could have on the economy, which have already been experienced for some time. days at gas stations.

The price of regular gasoline fluctuates today between 94.7 and 97.7 per liter. Meanwhile, the premium exceeds the dollar. Diesel is between 89.7 and 93.7 cents.

The price of liquefied gas is also on the rise. DACO’s freezing order will also apply to liquefied gas.

The secretary will give more details this afternoon at 1:00 pm at a press conference.