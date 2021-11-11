History teacher becomes a star of OnlyFans after being kicked out of school at the insistence of her parents: “The dads of my first fans”

He arrives from the United States the story of Amy Kupps, former history professor turned OnlyFans star who claims: “Pupils’ dads my first fans“. The 32-year-old model and former US teacher originally from North Carolina he had lost his job for some hot shots bounced back in the school direction and at that point he had decided to and make them pay.

From history Professor pointed out and hunted for hot shots to star of OnlyFans, a site for adults

So much fruit that today Kupps, with a mixture of pride, claims to earn about 25 thousand dollars a month thanks to her modeling career for the popular adult site. Until recently, Kupps taught kids 13 and 14 years old, today he finds his fans again, with someone who he says visits his account, which not really the best to count that they are ultra-minors.

Amy and her words about her alumni: from history Professor to OnlyFans star

Amy explained to the US media: “I stayed rather surprised when one of them has visited my account a few weeks later. I was even more shocked when they told me that they had signed up on my profile”.

Everyone wants Kupps: from history Professor to OnlyFans star who drives parents crazy too

And the parents of his alumni nthey are not outdone: “One of them even told me that his wife was involved and that they would watch some of my content together. It made me crazy ”.