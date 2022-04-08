The daily life of drug addicts accurately documented by Tamara Reynolds

Sober from her addiction to opiates since 2002, Tamara Reynolds has endeavored to tell the daily life and the difficulties of those who try to (sur)live despite their addictions. For her project, she went to a motel in Nashville, a city in Tennessee where she has spent her entire life.

“I recognize the desperation, the lies that we repeat to ourselves and that keep us addicted. The way we set the bar so low that we hold ourselves to, this thing that we consider our survival and that keeps us kills. This subject allowed me to dive into a world distant from my current life, and yet so dangerously close to me, if I had not managed to get out of it”says the photographer.

Tamara Reynolds met and immortalized the lives “of those we refuse to see”describes the publishing house that publishes his book, The Drake : “His eye, which never fails, examines what it means to be human in today’s society.” The photographer was interested in “The shadow” from Nashville, an old motel called The Drake where she spent her days for four years.

His images tell the daily life of people forced to live on the fringes of the city, on the fringes of the lives of others, and on the fringes of their own lives. Close to his models, Reynolds wanted to photograph them without voyeurism or judgment.

The Drake recounts the life of anonymous people in Tennessee and, more broadly, the marginalization of people suffering from addictions. Over the past twenty years, the number of deaths caused by overdoses has continued to increase in the United States.

Since the 1970s, the “opioid crisis” United States is a dead end from which the country does not seem to be able to extricate itself. Fifty years ago, the government began a “war on drugs” – oscillating between prohibition, heavy legal penalties and constant change of strategies – which turns out to be a failure.

In addition to a steady rise in overdose deaths (including a spike since the pandemic), the opioid crisis is accompanied by many other challenges related to poverty, racism, social issues, which intertwine in a infernal spiral.