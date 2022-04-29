The dance group Zendaya joined as a child

Unless you’ve been living in lockdown for the past few years, chances are you’ve heard of Zendaya. This actress, singer, dancer, and model has taken the entertainment business by storm ever since she got her big break as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel show shake it up.

He surprised us all as an acrobat in the great showmangained legions of fans after his stint on dancing with the stars and regularly leaves everyone in awe when she shows up at events like the annual Met Gala and the Oscars. Seriously, is there something Zendaya can’t do? So far, we haven’t found anything!

But how did it get Zendaya to the amazing place you are today? You’d have to look back at his childhood to find out! He started in the entertainment business at a very young age. She had an eventful childhood and many different situations led her to become the superstar she is today.

Zendaya was a dancer before an actress

Long before making it big in the show’s ballroom Dancing With The Stars from ABC, Zendaya she was an expert in two very different types of dance. The star’s childhood hobbies included dancing hip-hop and hula. She was part of a hip-hop group called Future Shock Oakland when she was 8 years old.this being his main interest in her at the time. She then went on to spend two years training at the Hawaii Academy of the Arts, where she entered hula dancing..

In fact, one of the first professional works of Zendaya It was as a backup dancer for Selena Gomez in a Sears commercial.

“That’s a funny commercial because it’s so weird to think that later on, Ross [Lynch] was in it, Leo Howard was in it, and we were backup dancers, we weren’t even the main kids,” he told the publication. “It’s funny where things evolved from and it’s great to start small.”

Also, in 2009, the star was a guest artist in the video for Kidz Bop Kids (a very popular children’s musical group in the United States) for their version of Katy Perry’s “Hot n Cold”, which was released on the album “Kidz Bop 15”.

What other information or curiosity do you know about Zendaya?