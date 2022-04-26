The dance of Óscar Santis that ended in a great goal and in the fall of the central referee in the game Guatemala against El Salvador – Prensa Libre

First was Cuba (1-0) later Haiti (2-1) and recently to El Salvador (4-0) a bulky result, but showed good performance both collectively and individually.

The Guatemalan National Team won its third game in a row in the Mexican era Luis Fernando Tena, that each time he is making the team understand his philosophy of play.

One of the great figures of the commitment was the prodigal son of Mazatenango, Óscar Santis, who was sent with a brace and an assist in the 4-0 win of the national team against the Salvadorans, a game in which José Morales and Steven Robles also scored.

A marker that was repeated 39 years later, since 1983 the chapines did not beat the neighboring country with a marker of that nature.

Of the two goals that Santis scored in said victory, one was the most outstanding, due to his speed and good command of the ball, for knowing how to remove rivals based on feints, but above all for the superb long-distance shot that he embedded in the angle.

Santis’s speed required the central referee to run almost at the same speed as the footballer to be close to the play, so much so that, at the time of scoring, the central one ended up slipping and fell to the grass.

The taking of the video left him in evidence, Santis, in his eagerness to go and unravel with the public, had to dodge it so as not to trip over him, who immediately got up to point towards the center of the field to validate the score.

Between the great goal and the fall of the center-back, it was what stood out and was commented on the most in the game.

Now the Guatemalan team is already in the city of Orlando, Florida to prepare for this Wednesday’s game against the Mexican National Team, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Guatemala time.