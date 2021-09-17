The dance of the crazy Review

Based on a Victoria Mas novel published in Italy by e / o, Le Bal des Folles – third direction by Laurent, also starring here with Lou de Laâge – is available in streaming and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from 17 September 2021.

Evidently every epoch has the One flew over the cuckoo’s nest it deserves.

In 1975 Milos Forman, leading to the cinema with an extraordinary Jack Nicholson the novel by Ken Kesey, signed one of the best known and most loved titles of that new Hollywood which, in the wake of the disillusionment due to the failure of the great dream of change carried out at the end of the Sixties, photographed the often desperate struggle of the individual against the System. A sadistic, cruel, oppressive system.

In this 2021 Mélanie Laurent adapt another novel, signed by Victoria Mas, who has a lot in common with that of Kesey – a protagonist interned without reason in a psychiatric hospital, the cruel indifference towards the sick, a particularly sadistic nurse – but who is all focused on telling a story in a feminist and anti-patriarchal key .

The Bal des Folles, set in late 19th century Paris, stars Eugénie (Lou de Laâge), a young woman of high boghese extraction, free and independent, but the family, at the behest of her very strict father, was interned at the Salpêtrière, the women’s asylum managed, at the time, by the famous neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot, one that Sigmund Freud he admired so much that he called his firstborn son by the same name.

Eugénie, however, is not mentally ill, just as most of the women locked up in that structure are not only because they are judged “hysterical” on the basis of their non-compliance with the macho social rules and the passive and succubus role to which they were destined. In the girl’s case, for dramaturgical reasons, her nonconformity is the power to speak with the spirits of the dead.

As the McMurphy from Nicholson, the Eugénie of de Laâge will witness the inhumanity of the place she is a prisoner of, will pay the price for her lucidity, even if unlike Nicholson’s character she will find an ally in the hospital staff: in a nurse played by herself Laurent.

The rest of the film, bearing in mind the parallelism with Forman’s film, is not difficult to imagine.

Mélanie Laurent, with his fifth fictional direction, he mixes the commitment of the theme to a formal system that is that of the costume melodrama that often almost slips into the gothic thriller. And he pushes hard on the female solidarity pedal, in a world dominated by obtuse and overwhelming males (the only decent one is Eugénie’s brother, who is also homosexual) and often illuminated by faint candle lights that leave women in the shadows , the violence they suffer, the human cruelties. At the beginning there is not even an indirect reference to theAdele H. from Truffaut, with Eugénie who went, secretly from the family, to the funeral of Hugo the father.

The interpretations are solid, the staging elegant: everything is in its place, everything is correct. Even too much. To the limits of the predictable.

Like an ending where the freedom of one protagonist must necessarily be counterbalanced by the adverse fate of another. As in One flew over the cuckoo’s nest – indeed – although with less radicality and more languor, always and necessarily all female. Because the starting theses must be carried forward: to the end.