The dancer Sergei Polunin: “I am reborn clean, without tattoos”

S.Polunin stood up: «I want to start the second part of my life with new skin. Cleaned up. So I’m removing all my tattoos. It’s a long process, it takes a couple of years. I like being completely free, while tattoos take me back to the past. Although they are only surface images, they have precise meanings. Today I prefer to work on myself from the inside and not from the outside. It is certainly more painful to remove tattoos than to get them, but believe me, it is even harder mentally ”.

Tattoos like demons of the past

Last November 20 Sergei Polunin has turned 32 and is preparing for 33 by getting rid of his “demons” engraved on his skin (from the Joker Heath Ledger tattoo on one shoulder, to Vladimir Putin’s face, on his chest). But it is only the most visible side of the human and professional catharsis of the most controversial dancer of our time, who converted to the unedited roles of tender dad (del son Mir, “peace” in Russian, born in January 2020) and companion in love (of the Russian figure skater Elena Il’inych), after years of dance bad boy burned between excesses and scandals.

The origins and the rebirth

Born poor in Cherson, Ukraine, e became, at 19, the youngest principal dancer in the history of the Royal Ballet in London with whom he cut off to be a disputed star in theater, fashion and cinema – overwhelming the erotic scenes in the latest film The Russian lover by Danielle Arbid -, the handsome dark man of ballet summarizes his first thirty years of life in the book Free: A Life in Images and Words published by teNeues, with images signed by lens wizards Albert Watson (among the authors of the preface), Bruce Weber, David LaChapelle (his, the hyper-visualized video of Hozier’s song Take Me to Church).

Sergei Polunin, on 10 December in Milan

And it tells the fans, dancing famous solos, in Sergei Polunin, An evening of Dance and Conversation, at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan on 10 December, already applauded at the Palladium in London in October. Da Mosca reveals himself to iO Donna, shy but frank, weighing the answers.

The book starts from his childhood in Ukraine and ends with the images of his newborn son, in his arms, under the palm trees of Florida. Was Mir’s arrival a rebirth?

Yes, he boosted my energy which became more mature, to take care of him. I work to do better every day, with my thoughts, my actions, because today I am deeply connected to pure thoughts. So I get better every day, one bit at a time, in different ways. For Mir.

In the first pages it reports a sentence written by the actor Sean Penn which ends thus: “A nature of possibility revealed by a rare artist, whose primary expression is forged by the discipline”. However, his life was marked by the fight against the rules. Where is it now?

In classical ballet, the discipline is insane. Every day I have to exercise as soon as I wake up: at least an hour, an hour and 20 of exercises, I cannot overstretch. It is the basis for being able to work. For twenty years, every day, it’s terribly boring to go through the same routine. Obviously I rebelled and tried to do something else. But, in the end, it’s the discipline that keeps me in technical form. I need strong mental motivation.

In the preface of the book Helen Mirren writes: “with Sergei there is evidence of the miracle in ballet”. The actress, married to Taylor Hackford, director of The sun at midnight with Baryshnikov, he calls her “a rebel with a cause”. Finds?

I am afraid to read what Helen wrote, although I am grateful to her that I did. Classical ballet is the pinnacle of the formal definition of the art of dance. And it is such an international language, with which to express emotions, that it will become more and more important in the future.

There is a photo in which he embraces pregnant Elena in a scene from the Rasputin ballet. How much has her life changed since you met?

Hugely. Elena gave me a foundation and a center of gravity, it made me very happy. For me it is important to have support in what I do, to compare myself in the choices. I need to have someone by my side I can trust, who has their own tastes. With her I completed the picture of my life.

Theater, dance and cinema

As a dancer, he experiences love as passion and drama on the stage. What is the challenge of experiencing it in real life, without losing the magic?

I move around the world with my family and travel is an exciting part of life for me, sharing places, energies, climates, communities. The journey allows me to dose love in real life, while on the stage I have to give everything in a few minutes in an explosion of feelings. At the same time I am looking for a place to live, because we are often like gypsies.

After the lockdowns, theaters reopened all over the world …

I’m on tour with 6 productions: Rasputin, Satori, Sacré dedicated to Nijinsky, Litte Red and the Wolf, Dante Metànoia, Romeo and Juliet. I will go on at the rate of two or three productions a year; then, there are the roles in the various ballet companies. I would love to go to the United States more often and intensify my collaborations with India and China. Italy has supported me for many years, now I feel at home with you, with friends who become relatives. I would like to feel this way in more countries. In my life I want to expand cultural values, spend time with my family and, indeed, set up a home somewhere. Let’s hope. I like surprises.

Are you making new movies? Based on what do you choose: cast, plot, director?

I am considering some proposals. For Red Sparrow I was attracted to the name of Jennifer Lawrence, in Murder on the Orient Express by Kenneth Branagh there was an incredible cast. For The White Crow by Ralph Fiennes, the film about the life of Rudolf Nureyev, Gabrielle Tana, producer of my Dancer, had asked me to help her, in The Russian lover I took up the challenge of playing a character who doesn’t dance for the first time. Movies are fine when they arrive, but they aren’t a priority. For me, it is important to be on stage.

In the book there is a photo in which he embraces a youthful portrait of Nureyev. In 2003 he entered the Royal Ballet School in London with the support of the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation. How much did Nureyev inspire you in your artistic choices?

Nureyev influenced me not so much as a dancer, but as a person. The financial support of his Foundation allowed me to study in London: I would not be who I am today. So I created a foundation in my name, which is slowly growing around the world. For the moment he is in Serbia and Russia and we are working in Switzerland and England. I sponsor young talents in different schools and new projects.

She often posed as a model for fashion. In the book he writes: “We are at the beginning of a new journey to inspire people through clothes and accessories closely related to the shows”. Are you thinking of becoming a fashion designer?

Johnny Depp’s calendar inspired me. I like to make clothes and t-shirts, and that people are happy to wear them. My new website will be the first step in creating different lines.

Is life a theater of possibilities?

Life is choice. It’s all in the head. You can be whoever you want. It just depends on you.

