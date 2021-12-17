the Dane at San Siro in 2022 to greet the fans

The Nerazzurri club greets the Dane: “A strong and indissoluble bond will always remain”

As announced, Christian Eriksen greets Inter and Italian football. There Nerazzurri club in fact today announced with an official note the consensual termination of the contract with the Danish player: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has found an agreement for mutual termination of the contract of Christian Eriksen. The Club and the entire Nerazzurri family embrace the player and wish him the best for his future. Even if today the paths of Inter and Christian separate, it will remain a strong and indissoluble bond. The best moments, the goals and the victories, the embrace of the fans outside the San Siro in celebrating the Scudetto: everything will always remain fixed in the history of the Nerazzurri. “

Eriksen will return to play in the near future (possible his return toOdense where it all began, but there are also rumors about an interest inAjax, where instead he became known by everyone before his consecration to Tottenham, and there is no shortage of rumors about the Premier) but no longer in Serie A. To prevent him from that dramatic June 12 and the cardiac defibrillator installed after the crisis accused during Denmark-Finland which does not allow him to obtain suitability for competitive activity according to the legislation in force in our country. After the negative opinion communicated by Coni to the player and the club in recent days, the parties met yesterday for define the separation: a private meeting at the Inter headquarters between Eriksen himself, agent Martin Schoots, the Nerazzurri CEO Marotta and club lawyer Angelo Capellini. Thus ends an experience that began in January 2020, which should have lasted at least until 2024 and which instead will inevitably close today, with a short-awaited official communication.

Christian, in agreement with the club and with the thrust of a supporter who loved him beyond belief despite a limited stay in time (and marked by a difficult setting period), he should return to Milan with the new year to greet the whole Inter world at San Siro. Sixty games, eight goals (among these the unforgettable free-kick in the Italian Cup against Milan and the two torpedoes from distance against Napoli and Crotone in the championship ride with Conte), various assists and the feeling of a crystalline class a little too harnessed in the rigidity of the Nerazzurri schemes of the past seasons. An excellent player, but above all a great person to whom everyone has wanted and wants an infinite good. Once all the necessary paperwork has been defined with the Labor Office, the club will try to recover the salary paid in these months of forced inactivity through the Uefa allowance. Added to this is also a private insurance that covers the current value of the tag, about 11 million.