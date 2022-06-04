The danger of Amber Heard’s verdict

During the trial, jurors listened to a recording of Depp taunting Heard, using an obscenity: “I headbutted you in the forehead. That doesn’t break a nose.” (Depp stated that it was an accident.) They heard from a makeup artist who testified about how she covered up Heard’s bruises. They heard a text message Depp wrote in which he swears that he expected Heard’s “rotting corpse to rot in the trunk of a Honda Civic” and another in which he fantasized about having sex with her corpse. Burned. They watched a video of Depp stumbling around the kitchen, smashing cabinets as she tried to calm him down. They listened to a recording in which the man yelled at him for daring to speak to him in a way “authoritarian” and another in which he threatened to cut himself while she begged him to put down the knife.

But they also heard Heard admit to hitting Depp and making fun of him, saying no one would take seriously his claims of being a victim of domestic violence. (She said that she only hit him in self-defense). Depp’s lawyer was heard questioning Heard about notes in which she apologizes for “hurting” Depp, though such behavior would not be unusual for someone experiencing abuse. They heard Depp’s claim that he had lost a major movie role after Heard’s article was published. And they put a price on their respective injuries.

The repercussions of this case will reach far beyond Heard. All victims of domestic or sexual abuse must now face the possibility that, if they decide to tell their story publicly, they could end up in bankruptcy for compensation for their abusers. Marilyn Manson, Depp’s friend, has already sued actress Evan Rachel Wood, one of the many women who reported being victims of sadistic abuse perpetrated by him. He will not be the last.

As the Daily Beast pointed out, few of the Hollywood figures who spoke out during the height of the #MeToo movement have come out in solidarity with Heard, a stance that would require a modicum of courage given the power of #MeToo’s backlash and apparent popularity. by Depp. Heard may be finished. One of the statements in her article in The Washington Post that was deemed defamatory was: “I had the extraordinary advantage of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.” The trial that she lost just proved that she was right.

Heard is not an irreplaceable genius like Roman Polanski, who pleaded guilty to having illicit sex with a 13-year-old girl; he’s also not a big money maker like Mel Gibson, who declared himself as I will not contend (a legal figure in which the defendant does not refute the charges) for beating his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, whom he threatened in a recording to put her in a “rose garden”. According to Heard’s countersuit against Depp, in addition to calling her a “pig,” a “whore,” a “drug hooker” and multiple other insults, Depp referred to her as “disposable.” In that, at least, she may be right.

