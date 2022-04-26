The danger of believing what you see – La Razón

On May 17 (and a couple of days later, because for many it is better late than never), we saw how political parties, relevant associations, people, questionable characters trying to redeem themselves, in addition to those “against”, that is, churches, Puritans and people with square minds, uploaded their messages, arts and opinions about the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. As social networks have now become almost a ring of ideologies and intolerance, Sunday was spent with both sides giving lectures about values ​​versus respect.

We will assume that this distraction, in addition to the fact that not many people follow these two examples to mention, caused two semi-historical events to occur on the digital platforms that today govern the world’s entertainment.

First a bit of context. In cartoons, for about six years, situations have been suggested very… very subtly, situations where there are same-sex couples. Always in the background or as combinations that are not the central focus. For example, in Finding Dory (2016) there is a couple of women pushing a baby stroller. As you can see, ambiguous and depends on the interpretation of each one. Anyone can answer: “they are friends” or “sisters”.

In February 2017, Disney again released an iconic scene in its series Star versus the forces of evil, where many couples are seen kissing at a concert. Same-sex couples included. It is a very short scene and the subject is never touched on head-on, but it existed and it was something that many fans who saw it understood and shared immediately on the networks: “Did anyone else see those guys kissing? Well done Disney” (YouTuber Cooper Hudgens), “It’s like Disney saying: it’s okay to be gay! Accept it now!”(DisneyKidsFOREVER), “First gay kiss. Yaaaaaaaaaaaas! Disney yaaaaaas!” (@hmiguelsv), “My goodness……is it a same-sex kiss…in a Disney show?……wow! Neither Cartoon Network nor Nickelodeon had the b&*%# to do something like that” (@GrantMcLellan9) .

Sure, South Park, Family Guy and other shows, including The Simpsons, have touched on the subject, but always with sarcasm or denoting that it is something that is not normal. What makes it different from Disney and how it handled it is that its contexts were normal. No one points fingers or makes a fuss about what is happening.

This brings us to May 15, 2020. At a time when everyone is forced to stay home, two animated series released episodes that were clearly intended to be discussed on May 17.

First Harley Quinn. It is a series of the DC channel that is in its second season. Aimed at an adult audience, the series since its first episode has been full of violence, blood, sexual innuendos and humor almost derogatory to the superhero genre. What has made it one of the favorites for nerds and not so nerds, because what characterizes this series is that the female audience passionately embraces the series, understanding and identifying with the messages of empowerment and criticism of the macho society. that reflect these heroes created to save maidens in danger.

On May 15, the episode Nowhere to Go But Down premiered, where overall it seemed like a standard episode of Bane running a rehab jail that Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn want to escape from. In the final climax, Harley decides to sacrifice herself so that Ivy can run away and get married and have children she calls Harley, no matter if they are boys or girls. In a last second, Hiedra returns for Harley, hugs her and after looking at each other for a few seconds in silence, they kiss, ending the episode there.

The screams of joy from millions of fans could almost be heard. This relationship has been “suggested” since the creation of the Harley character. In cartoons they have been a couple of criminals, friends and nothing more. In the comics there has been little attempt to advance the issue, but DC editors cower at each new attempt. In 2017 and 2018 there were a couple of comics where they kissed, but the story always goes back and returns them to the limbo of ambiguous friendship. That’s why this episode does something, which in addition to making fans who have been waiting for this for a decade happy, goes where not even the comics have dared. To suggest a love relationship between two empowered women.

Readers may say it’s reading between the lines too much, especially with a series that is actually geared towards adults, which is why event number two that day stands out. Netflix premieres the fifth and final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. A series that is undoubtedly aimed at girls 12 and up.

Adora and Catra’s relationship has been rocky from the start. At no time was there a need to transcend from a complicated friendship/enmity to something more, however, in the final two episodes without any fear, the filmmakers make it super clear that Catra and Adora are in love with each other and that has been the cause of friction and is finally the bond that brings them back closeness, fully supported by an idea of ​​pure love. This series has no malice, it is clearly a product made to give new values ​​to the girls who watch it and the suggestion of such intimacy is a decision that is sure to cause fear and discomfort in parents when they realize it but… what the hell, it’s normal, it’s natural, it’s what May 17 represents and what these small steps on television and platforms are trying to do.

The celebration of May 17 was established in 1990 and from that date until 2016 it is more than 15 years until these first examples of the theme of acceptance aimed at minors appeared. They are supposed to grow up and the values ​​taught to them today are what will build them as the adults of tomorrow. We can’t expect this issue to come up at home or just coming of age, and handled in the right way. In cartoons or even stories, it can be the seed so that in the future it is not celebrated on May 17 but is lived all the time.

Christian Callejas Diaz – pop culture critic