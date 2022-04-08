The danger of charging your mobile phone while you sleep

Ever since smartphones began to change our life habits, we have quite frequently received information that alerts us to the risks that excessive use of mobile phones entails. We are warned that using the phone a lot can be harmful to our health, but we have never been warned about the problems associated with its load.

Until now. According to a study in the United Kingdom, feeding the batteries of our phones or tablets in the room while we sleep, on the bedside table or near the pillow, can significantly affect the natural secretion of melatonin. In other words, it can alter our rest and cause disorders such as obesity.

To date, we knew of the effect that sedentary behaviors associated with excessive use of mobile phones could have on health. The risk of obesity can be up to 43% higher in intensive mobile phone users, according to research from the Simón Bolívar University of Barranquilla, Colombia. The study discussed in this article goes further.

According to the recent report, charging the device in the same room where we sleep can significantly alter the quality of sleep and even alter the normal functioning of our metabolism. Among the secondary effects of this metabolic change associated with the use of mobile phones are obesity or diabetes.

Apparently, the electromagnetic radiation emitted by the mobile in a state of rest is 2.3 milligauss (the Gauss is the unit of magnetic flux density) and can grow to 3.4 milligauss during the period in which the battery of the electronic device is charging. The problem comes when that charge occurs near us during sleep.

In addition, the study shows that the further away we are from the phone or tablet during charging, the lesser the impact of the electromagnetic wave will be on our body. The radiation depending on whether we are 5 cm, 10 cm or 15 cm from the smartphone varies by 1, 0.5 and 0.3 mHz respectively.

When should we charge the phone?

According to the researchers, it is best to turn off the phone during our sleeping hours or, in any case, charge it in a different room than the one we use to sleep. Ivy Cheung, from Northwestern University in Chicago, who is dedicated to researching the health implications of sleep disturbances, has also spoken in this regard.





“We are testing whether sleeping better will have a positive effect on diseases such as diabetes and obesity. There is research showing that we are made to be asleep at night when darkness falls and melatonin rises. Melatonin is a hormone produced by the body that regulates day-night cycles or sleep-wake cycles.

“This light-dark cycle is good for our body to predict changes in the environment. So if you start sleeping less or getting light at the wrong time late at night, it disrupts melatonin secretion and that could contribute to altered metabolism,” Cheung says.