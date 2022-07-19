The danger of lip plumpers, volumizing lipsticks that have a trick

enter a makeup store having no idea what a eyelinera highlighter or a mascara it can be overwhelming. endless corridors of face products. And many of them labeled in English. To top it off, for some time now, they have hit the lipstick shelves lip plumpers. In other words, some volumizing lip glosses. And it is that the mouths of Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johanson and Jessica Alba are trending. And more and more people dream of showing off plump and fleshy lips like theirs. But at what price? Many warn of the danger of this product, which gets increase the volumebut with a catch.

The lip plumpers They are not an exclusive item. On the contrary, many brands like Dior, Too Faced, nabla either Krash Kosmetics They have been selling them for a few years. But one of the cheapest sells it Sephorafor only 13 euros.

The trap of the ‘lip plumpers’

The lip plumpers they are a bestseller. A clerk of Sephora of Plaza Catalunya (Barcelona) account to Global Consumer that they have exhausted stock of Outrageous Intense of the brand in the store and that this product, which causes itching and burning on the lips when applied, “it triumphs among young people under 25 years of age”. One of them, Laura García, confesses that, although it is a lipstick that she likes, “its effect is not very visible and lasts only a few minutes”. Likewise, Anna Albinyana explains that “she looked pretty when she tried it on, although her lips burned a little.”

A woman with irritated and dry lips / PEXELS



This itching is actually what you get swell the lips. As explained by Dr. María Calvo, head of the Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine service at Olympia, “the lip plumpers they contain irritating substances (such as chili or menthol) which, when in contact with the labial skin, produce a inflammatory reaction and they increase blood circulation, so they give a more swollen and reddened appearance”. The team of Global Consumer has tried a lip plumper and you may find that after applying it, your lips sting, which is an unpleasant sensation.

sporadic application

When asking clients about the consequences of lip plumpers on the skin, many express doubt. García admits that “he would like the packaging specify why the lips are swollen and whether lipstick can cause a allergic reaction”. And she is not the only one who distrusts this makeup product. Another consumer thinks that “a product that swells the lips cannot be good”. And it is that the saleswoman of Sephora remembers that, “for a time, they stopped selling the lip plumpers by Too Faced for reasons related to its ingredients.

Too Faced’s ‘lip plumpers’ in a makeup store



The opinions about volumizing lipsticks They can be diverse, as well as their effect on each person. Dr. Calvo clarifies that “although irritating substances are for everyone, each skin reacts differently”. And in a timely manner they do not pose any risk, but “if they are used in a prolonged they can produce chronic inflammation and risk of sensitization to the product”.

Safer alternatives… and expensive

The price of lip plumpers It is one of its main attractions, since its alternatives are more expensive. However, Dr. Calvo details that “aesthetic medicine procedures and infiltration of hyaluronic acid for increase the volume of the lips, carried out by specialist doctors, they are safer and more advisable than these lipsticks”.

Thus, this product should be limited to sporadic situations. In this sense, Anna Albinyana says that she takes it as a “whim”, not as something that she would wear every day: “My idea is to use it on special occasions at night”. And if you are looking for a lasting effectthe lip plumpers They are not the most suitable.