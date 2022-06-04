the danger of your ‘healthy’ diet

Related news

The physique, the outfits and even the diet of Queen Letizia have been making headlines since before the royal wedding. Some clues to her eating habits are in her usual visits to organic shops and restaurants in Madrid. In addition, during her work as Special Ambassador for Nutrition of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), she has commented the following: “Humanitarian aid must take into account that nurturing is more than just feedingthe calories you consume shouldn’t be empty of nutrients.”

She is also a clear follower of the Mediterranean diet, something that she herself has mentioned in another of her speeches: “I invite you to check out the benefits of the Mediterranean diet which, as you know, It’s more than a food patternit’s a way of life too”. Many of the products he consumes are bought at Frutas Vázquez, a place where he has traveled in person on occasion to choose fruits and vegetables first-hand.

Other establishments such as Mama Campo confirmed that both she and Felipe had been to the restaurant, known for a menu made with ingredients from agriculture and organic farming. In addition to visits to ecological fairs such as BioCultura, in Madrid.

However, ‘healthy’ foods and drinks are complicated waters to navigate and falling into diets or superfoods that lack scientific evidence, in terms of effectiveness on the body, is common. Queen Letizia is not safe from this and on some occasions she has adopted routines that are not viewed favorably by nutritionists.

Perricone Diet

His love of yoga and a strong exercise routine are complemented by a diet known to have followers like Gwyneth Paltrow or Julia Roberts, the Perricone diet, an anti-aging regimen designed by the American dermatologist Nicholas Perricone.

As the doctor himself acknowledges, “one of my greatest prides as a doctor and researcher is having discovered the role of certain key nutrients and their impact on beauty, health and longevity. When I talk about superfoods, I am referring to those with remarkable anti-inflammatory, healthy and rejuvenating properties, unfortunately very forgotten in today’s world of fast and processed food.”

Although most people who have followed this diet have lost weight, it is not designed to do so, but rather to prevent inflammation and cell oxidation. “All muscles, organs, bones, cartilage, skin, and the antibodies that protect against disease are protein facts. However, our body does not store protein and every day that we go without eating protein is a day that we age.”

As advertised, with 28 days following this regimen the results will be visible. The plan is distributed in 5 foods that claim to speed up metabolism but with a feeling of satiety. Salmon is its main axis, as well as tuna and sardines. It also includes chia seeds, nuts and olive oil. In addition to vegetables rich in alpha lipoic acid such as spinach or broccoli. High-quality proteins such as eggs or natural yogurt and complex carbohydrates to provide fiber.

There are no miracle diets

At first glance, it does not seem like a very restrictive diet, but it hides some problems. “This diet promises almost miraculous results in 28 days, from firmer, more luminous skin like a weight loss of between 8 and 10 kilos. This brings it closer to the concept of a miracle diet and can frustrate people who follow it and do not obtain these results,” explains Concepción Martínez, a sports nutritionist.

The Perricone diet controls the amount of fruit a lot, possibly so as not to increase the consumption of sugars. However, as many nutritionists agree, the consumption of added sugars from processed foods is not comparable with the fructose in fruit, which is accompanied by fiber and vitamins. In fact, this diet restricts the consumption of fruits such as mango, orange, papaya, watermelon, banana, or grape; in addition to vegetables such as pumpkin, carrot or potatoes. Foods rich in nutrients and antioxidants necessary for the proper functioning of the body such as vitamin C, some flavonoids or vitamin A.

“The banning these foods does not fit the definition of a healthy diet“, Martínez points out. In addition, it promises skin rejuvenation, something that several studies have shown is not possible. Specifically, they point out that altering the properties of the skin through food is not possible.

Kombucha is not a magical elixir.

Another of Letizia’s obsessions is the kombucha drink, which many ‘celebrities’ have pointed out as the elixir of eternal youth that promises everything, so much so that it has become fashionable. This fermented tea thanks to a culture of a symbiosis between bacteria and yeast, contains sugar, vitamin B, antioxidants and some alcohol. Some researchers have tried to delve into these miraculous properties of kombucha, without finding any evidence of its benefits.

This does not mean that it is dangerous for human consumption, but its benefits are neither there nor expected. Allergic reactions to this drink, malaise and nausea, in addition to hepatotoxicity and lactic acidosis, have also been reported, according to Adrac, an agency associated with the Australian Government Department of Health. Problems aggravated if it is homemade, since the probability of contamination of the food in these conditions is very high.

Sugar no, but erythritol yes

In July 2020, Letizia herself confirmed that sugar, saccharin or stevia are not consumed in the palace. However, as confirmed by EL ESPAÑOL, in the palace kitchens only erythritol is usedthe sweetener in fashion among elite athletes and international superstars.

This naturally occurring polyol, found in fruits and vegetables, has low caloric value, less than 0.2 kcal per gram. Its sweetening capacity is up to 70% closer to added sugars. However, although it is very low in calories, it is not harmless, its continued and excessive consumption has been shown to harm health, such as the alteration of the intestinal microbiota.

“These sweeteners are not harmful to health, as they are additives approved by the European Food Safety Authority, however, some people can complicate digestionsince they are not absorbed into the blood, they pass through the intestine and are fermented there, causing a little more flatulence and slow digestion,” emphasizes Martínez. In addition, getting used to the continued use of this sweetener could cause resistance to satiety with flavors sweets, according to some studies.

