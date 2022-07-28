News

The dangerous bacteria found in the US that worries the country’s health authorities

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

  • michelle roberts
  • Health Editor, BBC

Bacterial culture in a laboratory dish

image source, Getty Images

Health authorities in the United States say they have found a rare and dangerous type of bacteria in soil and water samples in the Gulf region off the coast of Mississippi.

The pathogen, known by its scientific name of Burkholderia pseudomalleican cause severe illness in infected people.

Most healthy people who come into contact with the bacteria do not develop serious illness. melioidosiswhich can be treated with antibiotics.

Doctors are already alerted for possible cases.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The shocking video of the moment of the shooting at the airport in Dallas, Texas

9 mins ago

“My weakness is women and gold,” said Caro Quintero when giving press conferences

20 mins ago

The shocking video of the moment of the shooting at the airport in Dallas, Texas

31 mins ago

What does the new identification card for undocumented migrants consist of and what benefits does it represent?

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button