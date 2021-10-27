The dangers and nonsense of Bitcoin futures ETFs

The launch of ETFs based on Bitcoin futures thrilled the markets, as evidenced by the record volumes and the historical record of the price of Bitcoin. But as the days go by, critical views seem to increase.

The risk of futures contracts

Bloomberg was among the first to notice how ProShares, i.e. the first company to issue an ETF based on Bitcoin futures, is moving towards a limit: that of maximum limit of futures to be held.

In fact, BITO (this is the ticker of the ProShares ETF) since the very first days of its debut, has come to touch the maximum allowed by the CME of futures contracts held by a single entity: about 1,900 out of a maximum of 2,000. At the moment ProShares has “solved” by buying the November futures, while the CME doubled the cap from 2,000 to 4,000 contracts, starting in November.

Probably this concentration of futures was due to the fact that ProShares was the only one to issue a Bitcoin futures ETF for a few days. Now ETFs of Valkyrie And VanEck, which should ease the pressure.

In fact Bloomberg also questions the ETF’s ability to actually track Bitcoin’s performance, as the fund is tied to futures contracts and not just Bitcoin.

The contradiction of the boom in Bitcoin futures ETFs

Many authoritative newspapers, including the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, note that this boom in Bitcoin ETFs is a contradiction.

Institutional investors who rushed to buy the ProShares ETF did so because they wanted to invest in Bitcoin but preferred a traditional tool.

Entering the merits: ETFs buy in the traditional, regulated stock market and are based on futures purchased at the CME, and this is also a regulated market. In addition, they avoid the investor having to have his own wallet, and keep a password or a seed phrase with the risk of losing it and thus losing his investment.

Do these considerations make sense? On the regulatory front, probably yes: Bitcoin today lives in an unregulated market, where it is easy to come across scams or accidents that can cost a fortune. In addition, the transactions are irreversible: those who took their capital after converting it into BTC, for any reason, will hardly be able to recover it also due to the decentralized nature of Bitcoin. Being on a regulated market makes the investor feel protected.

But on the front of the possession of BTC, other arguments open up. Why buy an ETF on Bitcoin and not Bitcoin for fear of losing seed phrases, passwords and so on, when Is the derivative product also based on custody which is entrusted to someone else?

What if that “someone else” ran away one day with the loot? We are in the field of hypothetical reasoning that opens up to other reflections.

ETFs versus the nature of Bitcoin

The fact is that those who buy ETFs on Bitcoin rather than Bitcoin do so as a matter of credibility: they trust ETFs more than BTC on its own. But Bitcoin was born precisely to counter the authority of the banks that were no longer credible after the crises they had triggered, including that of 2008, the year of birth of Bitcoin whitepaper.

And then there is the question of integration into the financial system. With ETFs Bitcoin enters the world of traditional finance, that world that was supposed to unhinge.

A bit like finance has tamed Bitcoin. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, if it can lead to the growth of Bitcoin adoption. But it would be curious to know what Satoshi Nakamoto would think of this turning point.