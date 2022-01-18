the Danieli hotel does not let him in

VENICE – Al Danieli they had reserved the most beautiful suite for him, with a unique view of the San Marco Basin. Discounted choice for a guest like John Malkovich, the actor and director passing through Venice for a two-day filming of “Ripley”, the new TV series American inspired by the novels of Patricia Highsmith. But when the artist arrived in the lagoon and it was discovered that he did not have a green pass, the doors of the luxury hotel closed.

A surprise for the same production, which had booked the hotel, unaware of the lack of a green pass from one of its prestigious actors. He, Malkovich, took it calmly: phlegmatic air, magnetic gaze, seems to have deceived the wait by shopping in a nearby supermarket. Meanwhile, in a hurry, the production has found an alternative accommodation for him, in a private house, we imagine to live up to Hollywood expectations.

Unforeseen events that happen, even on sets, in these times marked by Covid. Among illnesses, postponements, more or less illustrious no vaxes involved, the Venetian filming of “Ripley”, which began immediately after the Epiphany, is continuing as in a slalom. A week ago, the absentees from Covid reached almost a hundred. Not a few for a machine that involves around three hundred people in all. But with some isolation, a few replacements in the running, a myriad of buffers, even this obstacle seems to have been overcome. And the money – which, as we know, flows copiously in this sector – helps. For the tampons, for example, they organized themselves, with an agreement with a private laboratory and a sort of clinic set up in the Pietà complex, a stone’s throw from Piazza San Marco. Here, every two days, everyone who works on the series – from the actors, to the technicians, to the extras – is subjected to a molecular. Processed immediately, on the spot, to have the result in a few hours.

THE SHOOTING

In this way, the organizers of this series are trying to take as few risks as possible, which will re-propose on television screens the character of Tom Ripley, scammer, murderer, black soul without morals, who begins his climb to the beautiful world with an unusual mission in Italy in the years’ 50. To make him famous to the general public, in 1999, was the film by Anthony Minghella, “Mr. Ripley’s Talent”, starring Matt Damon. This time playing the role of Tom there is Andrew Scott. Co-star Dakota Fanning. While the director is another Hollywwod big, like Steven Zaillian, screenwriter of “Mission Impossible” And “Schlinder’s List”. Already postponed for a year due to a pandemic, shooting began in the autumn, with a full Italian program.

First take in Anzio, then in Naples, then on the Amalfi coast … Now I land in Venice, where the shooting will last a whole month, against the backdrop of many more or less famous places in the lagoon city. Already shot the inevitable shots in St. Mark’s Square, while a barge has been stationed for days on the Grand Canal. Many minor canals are also involved, fields such as San Polo, San Maurizio, San Vio. And several private buildings, such as the Hotel Danieli itself, where you will turn in the famous entrance “campiello”. Returned to the vintage setting, for the occasion, it will also be the Santa Lucia railway station.

THE SPRING

A long Venetian stage, in short, which also coincided with the surge in infections. First effect the failure to arrive on the set of Dakota Fanning, positive. Only a few days late, actually – now the actress is in Venice, shooting – but that forced a reorganization of the calendars. It was then said about the “unexpected” Malkovich, solved in a few hours, a week ago, in the days in which the positives also multiplied: about sixty discovered in one stroke, then the further infections. Hitches that the productions now take into account. It also touched the shooting of the film with Tom Cruise, “Mission Impossible 7”, which in the autumn of 2020 had marked the return of the sets to the lagoon after the lockdown. Shooting marked by continuous stops, due to absences from Covid.

The tampon system on its own and every two days, for large American productions, was then tested. Today it continues.