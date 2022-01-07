The Danieli Hotel passes to Bill Gates: the Hollywood stars who have stayed there

Bill Gates invests in Italy and focuses on the historic Danieli hotel in Venice, which thus passes into the company Four Seasons, owned by the billionaire entrepreneur founder of Microfoft and Prince Al Waleed bin Talal. The Danieli is the oldest hotel in Venice, with a history of 200 years behind it. It is located a stone’s throw from Piazza San Marco, the Doge’s Palace and the Bridge of Sighs. composed of three buildings: Palazzo Danieli Excelsior, from the twentieth century, Palazzo Casa Nuova from the nineteenth and former headquarters of the treasury and finally Palazzo Dandolo, in Venetian Gothic style. His illustrious guests over the centuries include Goethe, Walt Disney and Charles Dickens. But even in more recent times there have been many Hollywood stars who have chosen it for their stay, often thanks to the Venice Film Festival, now also known as the Venice Film Festival. For example, in 2017, Jim Carrey and Michael Caine chose him, but since they are not very social, no official photos were taken. What Naomi Watts did instead, choosing to immortalize herself on the terrace of the hotel with a background that the whole world envies Italy, Piazza San Marco. A roundup of characters who have contributed to the worldwide fame of the Venetian hotel, from Walt Disney to Alain Delon to Kristen Stewart and De Niro who chose him when he attended George Clooney’s wedding.