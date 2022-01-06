The Danieli in Venice, the hotel of D’Annunzio and 007, becomes the Four Seasons of Bill Gates

The renovation will bring the value of the hotel to 500 million, a total of 200 rooms and will be completed in 2024. The hotel rooms have witnessed love and art, cinema and big stars. From the love of Vate and Duse, and that between Onassis and Callas

Symbolic image: the Danieli in Venice, one of the tourist destinations most affected by the pandemic

VENICE. The Danieli becomes Four Seasons. The brand of the hotel chain owned by Bill Gates and Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, which owns 122 of the most exclusive hotels and resorts in the world, has long been trying to land in Venice.

And now it has put a flag on one of the symbols of the most extraordinary lagoon in the world. Corriere della Sera says this, recalling how Four Seasons has already put the sign on the San Domenico in Taormina (bought in 2016 for 52.2 million, exceeding the offer of the Emir of Qatar Al-Thani by 200 thousand euros) and the Four Seasons in Milan, both owned by the Statuto group, reopened after complete renovation.

The masterplan for the new Danieli was entrusted to the designer Pierre-Yves Rochon the renovation will lead to 200 rooms and will be ready in 2024. The American fund King Street has structured the financing and capital for the renovation, estimated at around 30 million. of Euro.

Financial advisor of the operation is Three Star Capital Partners while the legal aspects were handled by Molinari Agostinelli for King Street and by Baker Mckenzie for Statuto. The Jll consulting company that carried out the assessment activities expects that the structure will have a value of over 500 million euros when fully operational, says the Corriere.

The history of Danieli, a hotel for a thousand and one nights, among the symbols of a Venice that in part no longer exists. Among its fifteenth-century theaters, films have been shot: “007 – From Russia with love” (1963) with Sean Connery, “Moonraker – Space Operation” (1979) with Roger Moore, “Casino Royale” (2006) with Daniel Craig, ” The Tourist ”(2010) with Angelina Jolie In her room number 10, the writer George Sand and the poet Alfred De Musset lived their tormented and scandalous love story.

Here Gabriele D’Annunzio secretly loved Eleonora Duse. Aristotle Onassis first met Maria Callas. And here John Ruskin returned and returned, blinded by the beauty of Venice and the beauty of Danieli, eternal and young, despite his (almost) two hundred years.