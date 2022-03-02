The Danish Christensen, very close to being the first gear to renew Barcelona’s defense

BARCELONA — Andreas Christensen, a 25-year-old Danish centre-back whose contract with Chelsea runs out at the end of this season, is in talks with Barcelona, ​​various sources revealed to ESPN, to join the Barça club next summer.

Barça began contacts with the defender’s entourage at the end of 2021 and it was after his change of representatives that he already designed a first draft of intentions sent to the KIN Partners agency, with which he maintains a fluid relationship and which nine months ago carried out the transfer of youth squad Konrad de la Fuente to Olympique Marseille.

Andreas Christensen, Chelsea defender, drives the ball Getty Images

From the Camp Nou a proposal for five seasons was transferred with a salary adjusted to the economic reality of the Barça club, including bonuses for personal performance already put into practice by Mateu Alemany during his time as top executive of Mallorca and Valencia, and which would increase ostensibly the income of Christensen, who according to the sources consulted welcomes the Barcelona option although he maintains other proposals.

According to information from the Bild newspaper, one of the clubs that values ​​​​the signing of the Danish is Bayern Munich, which is looking for a replacement for Niklas Sule (he will go free of contract to Borussia Dortmund) and has him on the radar along with his still partner in the Chelsea Antonio Rüdiger, who also ends his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Barça, attentive to the movements of the market and determined to finalize the preparation of the squad for next season as soon as possible, took a step forward and is planning a summit led by the director of football himself and Jordi Cruyff with the agents of Christensen to formalize an offer, having practically ruled out the option of pursuing the signing of Rüdiger due to its high cost.

NEW DEFENSE

Once the winter market reinforcements operation has been settled with great satisfaction with the additions of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Alves, Ferran Torres and Adama Traoré, Barça’s objective is to strengthen the defense with agility, incorporating footballers who are out of contract but who are of indisputable quality.

Christensen is one of them but not the only one, considering that he has also moved a piece for both the Spanish César Azpilicueta and the Moroccan right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

The signing of the first of them, whose Barça interest was already reported by ESPN at the time, is held back by a clause in the contract that Chelsea maintains in its favor and that would allow an automatic renewal, something that has not happened so far , while in the case of the 24-year-old Moroccan, various contacts have already been held with his representative Mino Raiola, taking advantage of the talks by Erling Haaland.

The incorporations that are estimated in the defensive line should affect footballers who are currently part of Xavi Hernández’s squad. Thus, a very likely departure of Oscar Mingueza and also of Samuel Umtiti is estimated, who in his surprising renewal accepted a clause by which his departure could be negotiated at the end of the course. Likewise, the continuity of Clément Lenglet would not be assured, the club opening the door to his transfer.