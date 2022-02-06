The danish girl, all the inaccuracies of the film

The danish girl is the film directed by Tom Hooper which will air tonight at 20.59 on Iris. Presented as a world premiere in 2015 at the Venice International Film Festival, the film is presented as a biopic about the first transgender woman to undergo a sex change operation. At the release of the film there was a lot of controversy over whether a male, straight, and cisgender actor had been chosen to play a transgender woman.

The danish girl, the plot

It was the 1920s and the artistic panorama of Denmark was crossed by the presence of two painters: Einar Wegener (Eddie Redmayne) and his wife Gerda (Alicia Vikander). One day when the model of him (Amber Heard) does not show up for a painting session, Einar agrees to take his place to do his wife a favor. With make-up and women’s clothes he stands in front of Gerda to pose. However, what started as a simple game turns into the first step of a change that Einar feels growing stronger and stronger within.

Thanks to the meeting of a homosexual painter (Ben Whishaw) Einar begins to lose control over the male part of his ego and is overwhelmed by his desire to be a woman, a desire he had been forced to repress since childhood, so as not to feel different and monstrous. Gerda, who sees her marriage close to sinking, has no intention of abandoning her husband anyway. And while she is under the spell of the art impresario Hans (Matthias Schoenaerts), Gerda stays by Einar’s side, to the point of helping him complete the transition to his true female identity, Lili Elbe.

The inaccuracies of the film

The danish girl it presents itself to the eyes of the spectators as the film that tells the difficult and painful path taken by the first transgender woman to undergo the sex change operation. However, as the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, Lili Elbe was by no means the first to attempt the operation. The first intervention for the transition was made when Dora Richter – born Rudolph Richter – underwent the first vaginoplasty of which documentation remains. According to Dr. Felix Abraham, a psychiatrist who worked at the Institute of Sexual Sciences where Dora was hired as a maid, her journey towards female transition began with castration in 1922.

After the operation, about a decade passed, before the amputation of the penis took place in 1931 and, in June of the same year, the operation of vaginoplasty performed by Dr. Erwin Gohrbandt. Before Lili Elbe arrived in Berlin to undergo the surgery told by The danish girl, two other women – Carla Van Crist and Toni Ebel – had already embarked on the path of sex change. When, in 1933, the institute was then destroyed by the Nazis, all the documents that could have handed down a more precise chronology of the interventions carried out were also lost. However, it remains undisputed that it was Dora Richter and not Lili Elbe who first began her transition path.