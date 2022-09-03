The daring scene between Ben Affleck and Blake Lively that left them on the brink of censorship

Ben Affleck He is one of the best known actors today. The Oscar winner has an extensive filmography, in which he has played a large number of characters.

In 2010, Affleck directed and starred in the film Dangerous attraction (The Town), based on the novel Prince of Thieves by Chuck Hogan, published in 2004. The film revolves around Doug MacRay (Affleck), an experienced thief who plans a major robbery with his gang, while developing an affair with the manager of the bank he is about to rob.

In addition to Affleck, this action thriller has a great cast made up of Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Titus Welliver, Pete Postlethwaite, Chris Cooper and Blake Lively.

Dangerous attraction It got all the praise for the script and the great performances of the cast. Action, suspense and tension are some of the elements that cross the story, but also some moments of intimacy between some of the protagonists.

Ben Alffleck Y Blake Lively they shared several scenes in this movie, including some raunchy moments. And although these sequences adapt perfectly to the development of the plot, it was not so perfect when shooting them.

Blake Lively and Ben Affleck play a former couple

Lively plays Krista, Doug’s ex-girlfriend, the character from Affleck. And during a moment in the movie, they both have a racy scene. However, what surprised the actress the most was that she had to film this scene on the first day of filming.

The intimate scene between the leads was filmed on the first day of shooting

“It was a good way to break the ice,” Blake joked in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine in 2010. Joking around, Lively couldn’t help but feel a little uncomfortable and surprised that this scene was the first thing her characters They had to face the cameras.

Blakewho was 22 years old at the time, had no choice but to step into the shoes of the character and launch into action alongside Affleck. Also, far from being a romantic moment between the characters, the intention was to generate something totally opposite, since Krista and Doug no longer had feelings for each other.

The actors pulled off the scene perfectly.

The end result was something totally careful and professional, at least in the mouth of Affleck, who had words of praise for his co-star, whom he pointed out as a very professional and mature actress, even for her age. Dangerous attraction It is available on HBO Max.

