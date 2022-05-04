The dark daughter, a necessary film

Leda Caruso is not yet 30 years old and has two daughters. She plays with the eldest in the living room to comb her hair or, rather, lets her hair be combed while she lies on the floor -almost exhausted- with her eyes closed and hairdressing accessories on her head. She then hears that her other daughter, her youngest, begins to cry and she has to get up to go see her in another room, but the oldest daughter gets upset, because it was supposed to be a time for the two of them alone.

Leda, this young mother, is so overwhelmed internally that -in another scene- she cannot kiss her eldest daughter’s finger, despite the fact that the little girl explicitly asks for it while crying, because she cut herself with a knife. She doesn’t get to give him that kiss on her finger. She also doesn’t get to answer how the word volcano is spelled, when the girl interrupts her while she Leda tries to concentrate on her studies in comparative literature and translation; subjects that she is passionate about but to which she cannot dedicate herself because, ultimately, she takes care of her daughters.

These are the kinds of memories that come to mind for Leda, now 48, while vacationing alone on the Mediterranean coast. This -the present of Leda-, is actually the central stage where the plot of the film unfolds. the lost daughter -the directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, from the adaptation of a novel by Elena Ferrante- which was released last year to excellent reviews.

During these vacations, when Leda is already a recognized university professor, she meets Nina, a young mother of a little girl who also experiences oppression and the desire for freedom. That’s when she Leda connects with her own history, with the past that she seemed to have overcome. And memories, images, sensations emerge, which overwhelm her and lead her to steal a doll.

“This film makes visible the B side of motherhood, which is little accepted. Today there is a mandate from society, especially in social networks, to be a mother who does them all: who plays with her children, who cooks well, who looks good, who plays sports, who raises them respectfully, who is successful in his work. Watching this film is moving, because you can recognize yourself in that dark side, contact the anguish of this mother, with her loneliness and with the feeling of guilt, which usually accompanies motherhood today”, says psychologist Javiera Donoso (@amorpropio_sororidad ), who hosts a weekly therapeutic space called Mamas sin culpa, where a group of women meet to share their experiences.

Starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley, the film became one of the few to tackle the darker side of motherhood, and has been applauded for its ability to take us into the deepest psychology of a woman, which is mother, who yearns for freedom, who wants to explore her desires, and who cannot resolve or internally elaborate her contradictions and complexities. Either she or she does it in an unusual way that will continue to reverberate for years to come. His detail and depth in the script and performance earned him three recent Oscar nominations, as well as awards at film festivals.

“Leda’s ambivalence toward motherhood — magnetic, vulgar, revealing, repulsive — is a stance rarely explored on screen,” he noted. Guardian in the review made of the film earlier this year, while in New York Times film critic Jeannette Catsoulis rightly pointed out that Leda embodies a type of woman whose needs are rarely addressed in mainstream American movies. “She may displease us, but we are never allowed to insult her,” she wrote. And it is that Leda can be many things, but we all have something of her. Pointing her finger at her would ultimately deny our most hidden shadows as well.