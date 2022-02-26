The dark daughter – Diario Córdoba

Interesting film and intelligent directorial debut of the actress Maggie Gyllenhaall which, in addition, has adapted the short novel by Elena Ferrante. A woman, masterfully played by Olivia Colman (known for her role as Elizabeth II in the series The CrownOscar winner for La favorite and currently on the bill as part of the choral cast of Spring in Beechwood), loaded with memories -which are shown to us in the form of continuous flashbacks- and with serious social relationship problems, she decides to spend some time on the beach, where a family group will soon appear who will manage to disturb her and remove her memories. The mirror will be represented by the character embodied in dakota johnsona new mother who draws the attention of the protagonisttaking her back to the distant times when she had to make difficult decisions, when youth was a handicap at the time of being a mother and when her intellectual concerns opened up a whole field for her when it came to finding a professional and academic outlet.

A story about the possible consequences and indecisions that premature motherhood sometimes entails, about the burdens that this woman will have to carry, who lives on the edge of the abyss, psychologically unstable, living far from reality and affected by the ghosts of the past that haunt her. they have cornered The tape is narrated in two stages and put into image with enough precision, as well as the interpretations are impeccable. Therefore, we are facing a work that seems more typical of an experienced filmmaker than a beginner. And if there is a look, it is eminently feminine. Because both the writer, the director and the leading actress join efforts when it comes to defining and portraying an issue that, basically, is the responsibility of women and how certain decisions in her life would affect her. How there are sacrifices that take their toll over time. And all this photographed by another woman (Helene Louvart) with a camera that knows how to capture each of the character’s gestures and movements, as well as a lighting atmosphere in keeping with what is narrated.