‘The Dark Daughter’ is an ode to motherhood and the best film of the year according to the Spirits Awards 2022

The Spirits Awards have been going on since 1984 and are the ideal opportunity to get to know all those films that can go slightly unnoticed in theaters. The so-called independent films that later turn out to be works of art like Lost in Translation or Nomadland .

the dark daughter is the film that this year has won the award for Best Film at the Independent Spirit Awards 2022in addition to winning the award for Best Screenplay and Best Direction for Maggie Gyllenhaal, who in her directorial debut has shown that she is very talented.





Javier Bardem was in charge of presenting the award for Best Film, and when collecting it his producer, Osnat Handelsman Keren, wanted to thank “all the parents, especially the mothers, who came to us after seeing this film and felt that they saw themselves on screen, that their experiences were reflected in the film.”

And this movie is just that, an ode to motherhood but What tully it was postpartum : a sign that perfection does not exist.

Based on the homonymous book by Elena Ferrante East drama starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson takes place on a seaside vacation when Leda (Olivia Colman) finds herself consumed by a young mother and her daughter as she watches them on the beach. Together with them Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, among others, give life to a journey between past and present that is nothing more than a reflection on motherhood, guilt and even desire.









The Dark Daughter (Best Seller)

The story of this lonely Italian literature teacher on an idyllic coast is sustained by a wonderful script and by some wonderful protagonists who manage to show a complex, hard motherhood, even distressing at times. A hypnotizing psychological drama, one of those that catch and they rock you with a wonderful but dark cadence.

In addition, she is nominated for three Oscar Awards, for Best Actress for Olivia Coleman Best Supporting Actress for Jessie Buckley and Best Adapted Screenplay, and at the Venice Film Festival it won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.





East Maggie Gyllenhaal’s brilliant debut It is full of awards, it can already be seen on Netflix in the US and we hope that it will soon be seen on the platform in Spain because it is very worthwhile.

Photos | The Dark Daughter (Vertigo Films)