The Dark Daughter triumphs at the Independent Spirit Awards

After celebrating at the Gotham Awards and getting three Oscar nominations, The Dark Daughter lived a triumphant night this Sunday. Within the framework of the 37th edition of the Independent Spirit Awards, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film won three awards: Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Adapted from the Elena Ferrante novel, the film led the evening held in Santa Monica, California and hosted by comedians Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

The other multiple winners were also feature films directed by women. Chiaroscuro, Rebecca Hall’s debut feature about two New York women in 1920, won the statuettes for Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga) and Best Cinematography. Meanwhile, Zola, a film by Janicza Bravo about a true story that involved prostitution and crime, won the awards for Best Actress (Taylour Paige) and Best Editing.

Drive my car, by Japanese director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, won the award for Best International Film, capping off a solid season after receiving four Oscar nominations and being widely praised by critics.

Finally, Simon Rex won Best Actor for Red Rocket and Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Role for his role in CODA.

In the TV categories, Reservation Dogs celebrated for Best New Series and Best Ensemble in a New Series. Lee Jung-jae, star of The Squid Game, won Best Actor and Thuso Mbedu did the same with The Underground Railroad.