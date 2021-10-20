“The Dark Knight”, Christian Bale recalls Heath Ledger: “On set he asked me to really hit him. I had the Joker in front of my eyes “

“The dark Knight” from Christopher Nolan represents a milestone in superhero cinema. Released in 2008, the sequel to “Batman Begins”And focuses on the character created by Bob Kane And Bill Finger grossed a billion dollars at the box office, consecrating Heath Ledger, interpreter of Joker, in the Olympus of Hollywood.

The actor, who died shortly before the release of the film from acute drug intoxication, identified himself very closely with Batman’s villain, to the point of spending weeks of preparation isolated in a hotel room. “I have become so immersed in the part of Joker and in his madness, that I can no longer take him off me, as if I were possessed by him. – Ledger declared then – The Joker keeps me awake at night, he’s the degenerate clown that’s gnawing inside me. “

A proof of Ledger’s maniacal preparation on the characters he played is given to us by Christian Bale, Batman interpreter. During an interview released in, Bale recalled the footage of the interrogation scene between Batman and Joker:

“In the interrogation scene where Batman hits Joker, Heath asked me several times to actually hit him in the face, in order to make that important scene in the film more real.

Upon my refusal, he went so far as to insult me ​​heavily to instigate me … When I finally hit him twice in the face, he burst out laughing as seen in the scene of the film.

I said to him, ‘You know Heath, I don’t really have to hit you. The scene will be fine even without all of this! ‘, And he replies:’ Don’t stop! Continues! Go on… go on… hit me again! ‘.

I thought he was completely crazy. The more I hit him, the more he laughed and enjoyed himself … There were tiles and glass in the wall that broke because he threw himself at them. I was impressed with his total dedication to that role. At that moment I started to have a weird feeling that completely enveloped me… I really had the Joker in front of my eyes… As long as he was wearing makeup, costume and was on set, he was completely possessed by the character. Once removed, it would come to its senses. A great and hearted person. But as the Joker he was really scary! ».

For the interpretation of the Joker in “The dark Knight“, Ledger won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, as well as numerous other awards.

