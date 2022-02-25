‘The Dark Knight Rises:’ Anne Hathaway once called her Catwoman costume a ‘psychological terrorist’

In Christopher Nolan The dark knight rises, Actress Anne Hathaway first entered the superhero genre with her role as Catwoman. Upon landing the part, Hathaway worked hard to prepare for the role. But for the actor, perhaps one of the hardest parts of being Catwoman was wearing her costume.

Anne Hathaway originally auditioned for Harley Quinn

When Hathaway was preparing for her he wake up audition, she was not initially prepared for Catwoman. Instead of, The princess’s Diary The star thought Nolan was going to make her play another DC villain. And she so she dressed accordingly.

“That was the initial meeting with Chris,” Hathaway told BBC Radio 1. “I walked in and I had this lovely beautiful but crazy Vivian Westwood tailored top with stripes going all over the place, and I wore these flats that looked like Jokery. And I was just trying to give Chris these crazy little smiles.”

Eventually, Nolan informed Hathaway that she was actually auditioning for Catwoman.

“And then about an hour later he’s like, ‘I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but it’s Catwoman.’ I was like, ‘Shifting into a different gear right now.’”

Still, even after rehearsing for the right character, it turned out to be a long audition process for Hathaway.

“I thought the auditions would be a few weeks later, but it was months,” Hathaway said. “And I knew they were going to bring me in to do the final audition, so that was good because then I was like, ‘Okay, now I know who it is.'”

Anne Hathaway called her Catwoman costume a ‘psychological terror’

Hathaway had to not only be able to do the part, but also look good when she landed the role. This meant that she had to get the right physique in order to complete the Catwoman costume.

“The Catwoman suit, it was a psychological terrorist,” Hathaway said. Allure (via Comicbook Movie). “The suit, the thoughts about my suit, changing my life to fit into that suit… it dominated my year.”

To achieve the physique necessary for he wake up and The Miserables, Hathaway went on a diet that had unexpected side effects.

“I’m on day six of detoxing… this diet is making me pop so I love it,” she added. “There’s nothing like living on hummus and radishes and then saying, ‘And I got a pimple.’ Yes!'”

Anne Hathaway shared the best and worst parts of wearing the Catwoman costume

For the Oscar winner, wearing the superhero suit had some pros and cons. She detailed what she loved and hated about being Catwoman in an interview with MTV News.

“The best? I’m in Batman,” Hathaway said. “That was the best. The worst, it doesn’t matter; I’m in Batman. For example, this is not the kind of job where you go into detail or find things to complain about. I was as happy as I have been with anything on this one, it was ‘Count your lucky stars every day,’” she confided.

The Oscar winner also had some advice for future actors who might have found themselves in Hathaway’s position of adapting a comic book character.

“Work with people you trust and they will take care of you, don’t try to please anyone with that,” he said. “Because I think if I had been forced to fit into a certain ideal, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. But everyone’s attitude was, ‘Become the character physically,’ and that’s the way the suit is supposed to look.”

