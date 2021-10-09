The Dark Knight, the movie that “killed” Heath Ledger

It was 2008 when he arrived at the cinema The dark Knight, second chapter of the trilogy that the director Christopher Nolan dedicated to Batman, the DC Comics superhero who is about to return to the cinema played by Robert Pattinson for Matt Reeves.

The first chapter had been Batman Begins, released in 2005. With this new adventure of the Bat Man, played for the occasion by Christian Bale, Nolan had the merit of bringing the Cinecomic genre to a sort of renaissance.

If the contribution given to the history of cinema by Nolan’s dark trilogy is an established fact, his second chapter is also famous for a fact that is anything but positive: Heath Ledger, who in the film he played Joker, was found died on January 22, 2008, with filming now completed. Nolan later declared that he did not want to change even one of the scenes in which the actor appeared, who received an Academy Award for his performance. posthumous for Best Supporting Actor.

The Joker represented by Heath Ledger was a very different character from the one already played by Jack Nicholson for Tim Burton in the 90s. If the latter was much more devoted to the cartoon side of the character, Heath Ledger chose to play a completely insane, cruel, out of control man. Jack Nicholson was very offended that he had not been considered for any advice on the part, as his Joker had been the one on which everyone else was weighed up until then. Either way, the actor had warned a young Heath Ledger at the height of his career that playing the Joker could somehow devour his life.

At the end of January 2008, when the news of Heath Ledger’s death had become public knowledge, Jack Nicholson was asked to leave a comment on the tragic death of Michelle Williams’ then partner. On that occasion Jack Nicholson responded with a chilling and unexpected “I told him” . The actor later retracted this statement, pointing out how little he knew Ledger and how he was unable to comment on his life, let alone his own. death.

Yet Jack Nicholson’s words don’t seem to be that far from the truth. Heath Ledger himself told, in the course of an interview with the New York Times, of how the preparation of the character of Joker had been a grueling event, which had caught him unprepared both physically and spiritually.

Before filming The Dark Knight, Heath Ledger chose to self-isolate for six weeks in a hotel room, where remained closed without seeing or talking to anyone. A sort of self-induced infernal circle, which Heath Ledger needed to get more intimate with the character he was supposed to play and who today, 12 years after the release of The Dark Knight, is still one of the most iconic characters in history of the cinema.

During these weeks of seclusion and solitude, Heath Ledger kept a diary, later known as Diary of the Joker: inside were found poker cards representing the Joker, but also scenes taken from very violent films such as Clockwork Orange by Stanley Kubrick.

“ Heath used to withdraw into himself , “he later recounted in 2012 Kim Ledger, father of the actor in the documentary Too Young To Die. “It was his ritual, he immersed himself in the character he had to play until he disappeared,” he continued. And Heath Ledger really seems to have gotten lost inside a character completely sociopath, devoid of any empathy.

Legend has it that Heath Ledger spent most of his time repeating lines in the film with different shades of voice, waiting to find the right one. Not only that: he went back and forth around the room, sometimes hunched over, sometimes with an arrogant attitude to find the best way to represent a so-called mass-murderer, a murderer and supporter of massacres, without conscience and without scruples.

The preparation of the character for The Dark Knight pushed Heath Ledger beyond his limits: the villain of Gotham City constantly filled his thoughts, to the point that the brain continued to buzz even at night, bringing the slight sleep disturbance that Ledger suffered from. turn into a real one insomnia disorder. Ledger claimed that he had slept two hours in a whole week, so it soon became necessary to hire gods medications with a prescription to help him sleep.

On January 22, 2008, as it was said, Heath Ledger was found lifeless. To find the body, completely naked, in the apartment that the actor had in Soho, was the maid. A few days later, on February 6, 2008, the results of theautopsy aimed at revealing the reasons for the death of the young actor. The note reads: “Mr. Heath Ledger died of acute poisoning caused by the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam and doxylamine.”

Once the suicide thesis has been archived, the newspapers report the news that the death of one of the protagonists of The Dark Knight occurred from intoxication of sleeping pills, anxiolytics and anelgesics: correctly prescribed medications that the actor was taking to treat the “side effects” of his work on the set of Nolan’s film.

Although the family has repeatedly stated that Ledger was not at all depressed while he was shooting the parts for The Dark Knight, there are still many today who think that the part of the Joker has, in fact, ended up killing Heath Ledger.

The last actor to play Joker in 2019 was Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Oscar for his performance: the actor also had the opportunity to thank the late Heath Ledger, and this says a lot about how much the legacy of the Australian actor’s interpretation in The Dark Knight was fundamental to the seventh art.

For the next film saga related to Batman Johnny Depp is rumored to be playing the Joker, while Christopher Nolan is expected in theaters this summer with the highly anticipated Tenet.

