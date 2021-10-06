The Dark Knight – The Return: tonight on Italia 1 the film with Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway

Tonight on Italia 1, at 21:20, goes on the air The Dark Knight – The Return. The film is the latest chapter in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, which began in 2005 with Batman Begins and continued in 2008 with The dark Knight, both starring Christian Bale.

It’s been eight years since Batman (Christian Bale) vanished into the night, transforming in an instant from hero to fugitive. Taking the blame for the death of Attorney Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight sacrificed everything he and Commissioner Gordon had worked for. For a while this staging worked and Gotham City’s criminal activity was crushed by Dent’s anti-crime law.

But everything will change with the arrival of a cunning thief with a mysterious plan (Anne Hathaway as Catwoman) and the arrival of the far more dangerous Bane (Tom Hardy), a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans for Gotham force Bruce to to come out of his voluntary exile. But even if he puts on the cloak and hood again, Bane may prove too strong an enemy even for Batman.

The evening of Italia 1 dedicated to the heroes of Gotham City then continues, in the late evening, with the debut in the clear of Batwoman, the series by THE CW, conceived by Caroline Dries and produced by Greg Berlanti, based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Kate Kane, executioner in black dress and the first gay superhero in the history of comics. Batwoman’s career kicks off three years after the disappearance of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman. Kate tries to replace her cousin to give Gotham City hope and justice …