The Dark Knight – The Return, what inspired Bane’s voice? Tom Hardy answers

Tom Hardy confessed what inspired Bane’s particular tone of voice in The Dark Knight Rises. The British actor played the villain alongside Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the final chapter of the Christopher Nolan trilogy, released in 2012. Here are his words.

“It was Chris’ brave choice [Nolan]. Bane is basically of Latinx origin … And I am not. So I did some research on that concept and culture, and so I found a man named Bartley Gorman, a gypsy. The king of the gypsies is a fighter, a boxer without gloves. And he said something about entering the ring with whoever wants to kill him [facendolo con una voce particolare]…. I immediately thought it was fantastic, I had to show it to Chris! “ Hardy told Wired. In the meantime, discover the 5 best Tom Hardy movies to watch in streaming.

“I told Nolan we could take a Darth Vader-like direction, in a totally villain voice, or try this, which would take Bane’s origins into account. In the end, the choice was his and he said ‘Ok, let’s go with this’. . So we played with it a bit, made it a little more fluid and now people love it. “.
Bane is not among the characters in The Batman and it is not yet known if it will appear in subsequent sequels. In any case it is one of the most fascinating profiles of the DC universe dedicated to the Bat Man and who knows that in the future it may not come back with a new version.

On Everyeye you will find the review of The Dark Knight – The Return.

