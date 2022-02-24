Yuri: The dark meaning of his famous song “El Apagón” | INSTAGRAM

The song performed by the famous Mexican singerYuri, is one of his biggest hits of all time, however, since you first hear the song something strange is happening in this one.

This is how users social media have begun to analyze the meaning of the phrases found in said themeafter Yuri proclaimed himself against the community and of various movements that are currently happening in Mexico.

The controversy reached song and users assure that it speaks of gender vi0l3nce towards women, a situation totally disapproved by netizens who noticed what he talks about in that piece of musical entertainment.

It was on the video platform TikTok where users were analyzing phrase by phrase finding a disturbing message, the story of a person who experienced physical aggression while walking down the street

At the beginning of the song the interpreter says that you were walking down the street when a blackout suddenly happened, assuring you that it was better to keep quiet about what happened to you.









Apparently these hidden messages in the song were even darker than we thought, since it could be that the protagonist will reveal that it was her father who was carrying out said activity.

Although the song is one of the most famous that Yuri has, it is a Cover, the original song emerged in 1942 under the authority of Ernesto Cortazar and Manuel Esperón, Who is also composed other great songs.

