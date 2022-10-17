The dark movie by Megan Fox that surpassed fiction with paranormal facts

Megan Fox and her ghosts

October 17, 2022 2:14 p.m.

Megan Fox is one of the most beloved celebrities in the film industry, in addition to being one of the most beautiful actresses who became the most coveted in the medium, however, it is said that Megan has been haunted by ghosts since that production that He did in 2009 in the movie known as “Jennifer’s Bodyen where he gave life to a young woman possessed by the devil.

Some time later, during an interview, actress Megan Fox revealed that she believed in ghosts, and that she was sure that since that movie the spirits had been chasing her, and that since then she has been afraid of the dark and cannot sleep with the lights off, in addition to She confessed that paranormal things happen inside her luxurious mansion, so sometimes she is afraid of being alone.

Her current partner confessed that it is very difficult for both of them to fall asleep at her house, since strange things happen such as the doors of the rooms being closed, opened and closed, in addition to feeling the presence of someone, and in case was little confirmed the theory that Megan Fox is haunted by ghosts and spirits, since since he began his relationship with her at home strange things also began to happen but not like in her house.

Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body movie

What happens at Megan Fox’s partner’s house?

Megan Fox’s partner, if she believes in the theory that her girlfriend is haunted by ghosts, since now even at home they began to do their thing in the kitchen, where they turn on the appliances and move them, in addition to e times she notices Megan very strange as if she was still possessed from that movie.