The dark past of Ben Affleck’s mansion that was put up for sale before marrying JLO – Diario La Página

This Saturday afternoon, one of the most iconic couples of the moment, we refer to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, they got married in a huge mansion owned by the actor but that hides a dark past.

And it is that Ben Affleck tried to sell the house with architecture inspired by the Greek Revival, after revelations emerged in 2019 that the residence belonged to a slave-owning Georgia sheriff.

It was from the year 2015, when Affleck tried to hide details about Benjamin Cole, a relative on his mother’s side who owned several slaves in Chatham County and who lived on the land of said property on Hampton Island.

Affleck reportedly bought the property in 2003, but revelations featured on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots” hosted by Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates Jr prompted the Hollywood star to put the lavish estate up for sale. years later.

luxurious mansion

Known as “The Big House,” the 6,000-square-foot property includes a deepwater port, a 10,000-square-foot guest house, and equestrian facilities.

Built in 2000 and designed by architect James Strickland, it was listed on the market for $8.9 million in 2018 but dropped to $7.6 million the following year.

Affleck said in an interview that he fell in love with the area while filming “Forces of Nature” with actress Sandra Bullock in the late 1990s, buying the property for $7.11 million.

So when deciding to hold your wedding in the place, a plantation-style house generated a lot of controversy, since although residences are still built with that style today, today they have stopped celebrating events in said mansions due to the past of exploitation. and suffering they harbored.

Today, very few of the old plantation mansions in the United States have stopped hosting wedding celebrations. There were more than 46 thousand plantations in operation in 1860 in the south of the North American country and almost 4 million slaves.

In 2022 there are around 375 plantation museums, most of which do not hold weddings, or any kind of event according to one report.

Three years ago, several wedding planning sites have pledged to stop promoting plantation weddings and using language that idealizes them.