The dark past of Ben Affleck’s mansion that was put up for sale before marrying JLO

This Saturday afternoon, one of the most iconic couples of the moment, we refer to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, they got married in a huge mansion owned by the actor but that hides a dark past.

And it is that Ben Affleck tried to sell the house with Greek Revival-inspired architecture, after revelations in 2019 emerged that the residence belonged to a slave-owning Georgia sheriff..

It was since 2015, when Affleck tried to hide details about Benjamin Cole, a relative on his mother’s side who owned multiple slaves in Chatham County and lived on the land of said property in Hampton Island.

According to reports, Affleck bought the property in 2003, but revelations featured on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots” hosted by Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates Jr prompted the Hollywood star to put the lavish estate up for sale. years later.

The property is known as “La Casa Grande”

The property known as “The Big House” measures 6,000 square feet and includes a deep-water port, also includes a 10,000-square-foot guest house and equestrian facilities.

Built in 2000 and designed by architect James Strickland, It was offered on the market for $8.9 million in 2018 but dropped to $7.6 million the following year.

Affleck noted in an interview that he fell in love with the area while filming “Forces of Nature” with actress Sandra Bullock in the late 1990s. so he bought the property for 7.11 million.

So when deciding to have their wedding on site, a plantation-style home generated quite a bit of controversy.since although residences with that style are still being built today, today they have stopped holding events in these mansions due to the past of exploitation and suffering they housed.

Today, In the United States, very few of the old plantation mansions stopped holding wedding celebrations.. There were more than 46 thousand plantations in operation in 1860 in the south of the North American country and almost 4 million slaves.

In 2022 there are about 375 plantation museums, most of which do not hold weddings, nor any type of event according to a report.

Three years ago, several wedding planning sites have pledged to stop promoting plantation weddings and using language that idealizes them.

