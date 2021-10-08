News

The Dark Pictures Anthology | House of Ashes cast unveiled

The Dark Pictures Anthology: unveiled the cast of House of Ashes (On Friday 8 October 2021)

It finally turns out what the cast protagonist in House of Ashes, the third installment in the saga of The Dark Pictures Anthology

Following the positive opinions that the exclusive PlayStation Until Dawn received, the development studio Supermassive Games decided to debut this new “series”, inspired by the game and its mechanics, in 2019, with the discussed and famous Man of Medan. He then received a sequel with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, and now comes the third “volume” of this anthology, with House of Ashes and a cast renewed of characters. The cast by The Dark Pictures Anthology: …Read on tuttotek

